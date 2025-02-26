E-Health Now Founder & CEO Kelly Xu was honored as the “2024 Forbes China Emerging Innovator and Entrepreneur”

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 22, 2025, the Forbes China Emerging Innovators and Entrepreneurs Forum and Awards Ceremony was held at the Shangri La Hotel in Hangzhou. This grand event of innovation and entrepreneurship brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from all walks of life to explore global innovation trends. In the highly anticipated Award Ceremony, Kelly Xu, Founder and CEO of E-Health Now, stood out in the fierce competition with her outstanding achievements and innovative spirit, and won the prize of the “2024 Forbes China Emerging Innovators and Entrepreneurs” in the area of “Life and Health”.

Forbes China, as an internationally renowned media brand with innovation as its core, has long been deeply involved in innovation. The newly launched Award of “Innovators & Entrepreneurs” aims to discover outstanding companies and talents with high growth potential and investment value worldwide, and further promote global innovation practice. The selection process is rigorous and scientific, and through in-depth analysis and layer by layer screening of multi-dimensional criteria such as candidates’ business performance, capital market performance, industry influence, and innovation capability, each person on the list is a leader in the industry. Kelly Xu truly deserved the award.

Since founding E-Health Now in 2017, Kelly Xu has demonstrated extraordinary strategic vision and leadership. Under her leadership, E-Health Now stood out in the fiercely competitive market and quickly rose to become a benchmark enterprise in the industry. The company relies on nearly 10,000 high-quality domestic and international medical institutes and other scarce medical resources that have signed official contracts for cooperation, as well as a smart medical and health management service system that covers the entire value chain of life and health service process. Through more than 100 carefully designed medical and health online and offline products and services, the company can tailor comprehensive and personalized health solutions for insurance, banking, corporates, and individual customers with an innovative B2B2C model. At present, it has established deep strategic partnerships with over 210 insurance companies, banks, and corporate clients, completed a stable and extensive industry ecosystem cooperation network, served over 35 million end users, and thus won market recognition and user trust with its excellent services & user experience.

Kelly Xu also strategically led E-Health Now to lay out and invest in the field of artificial intelligence in 2021 with an outstanding vision. Currently, the company has successfully developed and launched 5 AI medical intelligent tools, which combined with its medical services have helped to significantly improve the efficiency and quality of medical services, reduce costs, and greatly optimize user experience, setting a new example of intelligent healthcare services in the industry. Under her leadership, E-Health Now has achieved 100% CAGR revenue growth in the past years, such extraordinary development also gained recognition from the capital market, and it has obtained investment from a series of top venture capitals such as Ventech China, GSR, Suzhou City Wujiang Venture Capital, Borchid Capital, Tongji Fund, etc.

Looking forward, Kelly Xu stated that E-Health Now would actively explore overseas markets while continuously strengthening and developing its domestic China business. The Company plans to empower overseas hospitals and insurance companies with advanced AI technology and medical solutions, and promote the cross-border flow of high-quality medical and health services. It plans to start with the Southeast Asian market, and will bring the most advanced medical and health solutions to countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and is already in discussion with potential local partners.

Kelly Xu’s inclusion in the “2024 Forbes China Emerging Innovators and Entrepreneurs” list is not only a significant affirmation of her personal career, but also a high recognition of E-Health Now’s innovative business model. It can be highly anticipated that under the leadership of Kelly Xu, E-Health Now will continue to lead on the path of innovation and entrepreneurship, create even more brilliant achievements, and inject new vitality into promoting industry development and supporting economic growth.

Company Name: E-Health Now Health Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Ms. Luo

Email: marketing@ehealthnow.cn

Website: www.huameihaolian.com

Telephone: +8615801167074

City: Beijing, China