FinVolution’s Philippine Subsidiary Partners with Security Bank to Drive Financial Inclusion

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that its Philippine financial application, JuanHand, has entered into a credit facility agreement with Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank), one of the Philippines’ leading universal banks.

Under this agreement, JuanHand will become Security Bank’s first fintech lending partner, demonstrating JuanHand’s growing regional recognition following its partnerships with Maya Bank, Union Bank and SeaBank. The partnership will enhance FinVolution’s service offerings in the Philippines and advance the Company’s mission of connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions.

JuanHand will leverage Security Bank’s credit facility to empower individuals, families, and businesses with quick and accessible financial solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, JuanHand users may apply for unsecured loans using only their basic personal information and one valid ID, eliminating the time-consuming process of gathering proof of income or billing address. JuanHand utilizes FinVolution’s proprietary AI-powered screening technology to rapidly assess borrowers’ creditworthiness, enabling loan approval and disbursal of funds under 5 minutes.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution Group, commented, “We are proud to share that we are the first platform to introduce the loan facilitation model with local financial institutions in the country. Our partnership with Security Bank will create a more financially inclusive environment and increase credit accessibility for underserved customers throughout the region. Guided by our effective Local Excellence, Global Outlook strategy, FinVolution remains committed to improving financial services and elevating user experience for a growing customer base in the markets in which we operate. By expanding our footprint and strengthening our local relationships, we are well positioned to capture Southeast Asia’s enormous opportunities.”

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and the international markets connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China’s online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company’s platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, feature a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 199.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation is one of the Philippines’ leading universal banks serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. Established on June 18, 1951, it was the first private and Filipino-controlled bank of the post-World War II period. Security Bank was publicly-listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: SECB) in 1995. Security Bank’s major businesses include retail, commercial and corporate banking, and financial markets. It offers a wide range of services including financing, leasing, foreign exchange, stock brokerage, investment banking and asset management through its subsidiaries (as of December 31, 2017): SB Cards Corporation, SB Capital Investment Corporation, SB Equities, Inc., SB Forex, Inc., SB Rental Corporation, and SBM Leasing, Inc., a joint venture with Marubeni Corporation of Japan, and SB Finance Company, Inc. (formerly Security Bank Savings).

