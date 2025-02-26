GoldenHome Dazzles at KBIS 2025 with Innovative Custom Cabinetry and Closet Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoldenHome, a global leader in custom home solutions, is showcasing its latest collection of cabinets and closets featuring smart and contemporary design aesthetics at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas. This year marks GoldenHome’s 11th consecutive year at KBIS, a tribute to its enduring influence in the home furnishings industry and its dedication to the US market.



GoldenHome showcases new kitchen solutions with extensive customization options.

GoldenHome is featuring its signature cabinets and closets at this year’s KBIS, meticulously engineered for both personal and commercial projects alike. The brand’s extensive customization options—spanning dimensions, materials, styles, and accessories—ensure that every product is tailored to the unique preferences of its customers, while the nature-inspired designs seamlessly merge functionality with personalization.

GoldenHome closets combine practicality and aesthetics with a wide selection of hinged doors, sliding doors, and walk-in options. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to explore the brand’s latest selection of styles, including slab, shaker, and tilt-out designs, and innovative surface materials, such as PET, wood veneer, melamine and lacquer. For a luxury aesthetic, GoldenHome even offers a lacquer coating in 12 colors, giving your furniture a matte metallic finish inspired by luxury car paint finishes.

Beyond kitchens and closets, GoldenHome also offers creative storage and space-planning. From dedicated pet corners to integrated fitness and entertainment zones, the brand’s designs transform homes into inclusive spaces that adapt to the evolving needs of modern families.

“We believe a home is a sacred place that deserves nothing but the best. This philosophy drives GoldenHome to craft products that ignite the joy of coming home,” said Sean Zen Pan, CEO and founder of GoldenHome. “Since our inception, we’ve been committed to making luxury affordable and accessible, ensuring everyone can experience the elegance of modern design in their home.”

At KBIS GoldenHome also announced its upcoming manufacturing facility in Dallas that will allow the company to shorten its lead time to seven days thanks to advanced intelligent production technology. This strategic investment will strengthen GoldenHome’s presence in the US market, underscoring its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and collaboration within the local furnishing supply chain.

Visit the GoldenHome booth (LVCC North Hall #N2613) at KBIS 2025 from Feb 25-27.

About GoldenHome

GoldenHome is a leading provider of premium integrated kitchen cabinets and customized home solutions. Founded in 1999 in Xiamen, China, the company has since grown into a publicly traded entity (Stock Code: SH603180), with over 4,000 retail locations worldwide.

With five manufacturing bases across the globe, GoldenHome expanded into the American market in 2014. The company established its US subsidiary in 2017 and is currently developing an intelligent factory in Dallas, Texas. As an industry leader in home furnishings, GoldenHome offers modern-style cabinets that are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each homeowner. The company holds hundreds of design patents, allowing for unparalleled personalization options in home interiors.