HBM Alpha Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement to Advance Novel Endocrine Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI , Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HBM Alpha Therapeutics (HBMAT), Inc., an innovative biotechnology company incubated by Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with a business partner to advance novel therapies targeting corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) for various disorders.

Under the agreement, the partner gains exclusive global rights, excluding Greater China (mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau), to develop and commercialize HAT001 (designated as HBM9013 by Harbour BioMed), a potent and selective anti-CRH-neutralizing antibody. In return, HBMAT is eligible to receive up to $395 million, including upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future net product sales. Additionally, HBMAT is also entitled to a warrant to receive minority interest in the partner.

HAT001/HBM9013 is designed to neutralize CRH for various disorders, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CAH is a group of autosomal recessive diseases due to mutations in genes that encode for enzymes necessary for synthesis of key adrenal hormones, which lead to serious health consequences. Current standard of care therapy of CAH was introduced more than 70 years ago. It has not changed significantly since and still has huge unmet medical needs. HAT001/HBM9013 aims to dramatically improve standard of care and improve patient outcomes. It has demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy in downregulating CRH-mediated induction of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and is being advanced toward clinical development.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step for HBMAT in our mission to deliver innovative solutions for patients facing challenging endocrine disorders. The completion of this transaction also marks Harbour BioMed’s partial exit from the first global NewCo we incubated,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Harbour BioMed, and Chairman of BOD of HBMAT. “HAT001/HBM9013 has the potential to be a transformative therapy. With their expertise in drug development, our partner is well-positioned to help bring this therapy to patients worldwide.”

About HBM Alpha Therapeutics

HBM Alpha Therapeutics is a company presently developing antibody therapeutics aimed at the rare genetic disease congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Its therapeutics could also be indicated for other endocrinological diseases related to the dysregulation and function of the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis.

HBMAT was founded and incorporated in Delaware, USA in 2019. It is a joint venture between Harbour BioMed and Boston Children’s Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit www.hbmalphatx.com.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.



The proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.