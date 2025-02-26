Interlace at Consensus 2025: Card Solutions Connect Global Web3 Firms in the “Year of Payfi”

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From February 18 to 20, 2025, Consensus Hong Kong took place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting global attention from the Web3 and fintech communities in what many are calling the “Year of PayFi” in the crypto industry. During the event, Interlace, a leading fintech infrastructure provider, took the stage at the highly anticipated PayFi Summit 2025. Alongside prominent industry innovators such as the Solana Foundation, Huma Finance, and DePHY, Interlace offered insights into the evolving world of cross-border payments. The summit further explored PayFi’s cutting-edge applications and shed light on emerging industry trends, market opportunities, and the bright prospects ahead.



Interlace CEO Michael Wu

PayFi, short for Payment Finance, is an innovative technology and application model that integrates payment systems with financial services within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. According to Lily Liu, Chair of the Solana Foundation, PayFi leverages blockchain technology to revolutionize payment systems, enabling more efficient, low-cost transactions while creating a new financial experience. Its goal is to develop more complex financial products and applications, building an integrated value chain that fosters the creation of a new financial ecosystem.

Technological innovation in financial services lies at the heart of Interlace’s mission. As a leader in card issuing infrastructure, Interlace delivers efficient, cost-effective, and multi-currency financial solutions that seamlessly bridge Web3 and Web2, connecting modern financial systems with emerging markets. By serving as a key enabler of stablecoin usage in cross-border payments, Interlace supports scalable, efficient financial transactions on a global scale.

Among the services offered are Card as a Service (CaaS), Banking as a Service (BaaS), and Wallet as a Service (WaaS), all of which allow businesses to effortlessly integrate financial capabilities into their existing platforms via APIs. Additionally, Interlace offers essential products like global accounts, acquiring services, and the issuance of both virtual and physical cards.

Michael Wu, CEO of Interlace, further elaborated on the company’s comprehensive “end-to-end” CaaS solution at the summit, which covers the entire process from wallet management to card issuance. Key functions include multi-Bin card issuance, deposit address generation, cryptocurrency KYT (Know Your Transaction), cardholder KYC (supporting both API integration and hosted mode), and secure, compliant infrastructure. This ensures that the flow of funds remains transparent and controllable throughout the entire process. Additionally, Interlace supports on-chain transfers, multi-account fund allocation, and efficient operations like top-ups, transfers, and card issuance, addressing the needs of a wide range of use cases.

In terms of CaaS, Interlace offers multi-BIN configurations to support clients’ global card issuance requirements. Its advanced risk control and anti-fraud system enable real-time transaction monitoring, safeguarding the security of funds. Interlace also provides a white-label API integration, allowing clients to customize card designs and enabling businesses to rapidly create unique brand differentiation.

Michael also emphasized that stablecoins are playing an increasingly crucial role in cross-border payments. Driven by technological innovation, Interlace provides industry-leading solutions that deliver the infrastructure for secure and efficient fund transfers, empowering institutions and clients to gain a competitive edge in the evolving integration of cryptocurrency with traditional payment systems.

Founded in 2019, Interlace has quickly established itself as a leader in the fintech space, earning the highest security certification in the international card payment industry, PCI-DSS Level 1. The company has also obtained licenses in key regions including the United States, and Lithuania. To date, Interlace has issued over 4.5 million cards and served 7,500 businesses worldwide, processing over 60 million transactions annually.