iQIYI’s Love of the Divine Tree Shatters Records with 300 Million Views and Mass Fan Appreciation

Love of the Divine Tree Continues Its Meteoric Rise, Captivating Global Audiences

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The fantasy romance drama Love of the Divine Tree, starring Deng Wei and Julia Xiang, is currently streaming and continues to soar in popularity. According to Maoyan All-Platform Popularity Chart, the series has surpassed 300 million views across all platforms, maintaining its position at the top of Maoyan’s daily popularity charts for two consecutive days. As the story reaches its emotional peak, audiences are deeply engaged with the drama’s compelling character arcs, romantic developments, and breathtaking visual effects, making it a must-watch sensation.

Deng Wei’s Heart-Wrenching Role Moves Audiences to Tears

Deng Wei takes on his first leading role as Su Yishui, a character embodying the ultimate “beautiful yet tragic” archetype. Deng Wei’s nuanced performance, capturing Su Yishui’s pain, resilience, and hidden tenderness, has won over viewers, with many exclaiming, “Deng Wei has truly mastered the ‘beautiful yet tragic’ genre!”

During iQIYI’s recent in-office event (Feb 17), Deng Wei shared insights into his character’s emotions, revealing that Su Yishui’s phrase “breaking attachments” is actually a veiled confession of love. “Every time he says it, he is really saying ‘I love you.’ If there were no love, why would there be a need to sever attachments?” This revelation further deepened fans’ emotional connection to his character.

“My Wayward Disciple, Su Yishui” – A 19-Year Reunion That Shook the Internet

In the latest episodes, Julia Xiang’s character, Xue Ranran, begins to regain fragments of her lost memories. When she finally calls Su Yishui by his former title—“My wayward disciple, Su Yishui”—the moment instantly ignited online discussions. After waiting 19 long years to reunite with his master, Su Yishui’s expression of shock, grievance, and joy resonated deeply with viewers, who flooded social media with comments like, “He waited far too long for this!”

Breathtaking Visual Effects – The Awakening of the Azure Dragon

Beyond its compelling storyline, Love of the Divine Tree continues to impress with its cinematic-level special effects. In a recent pivotal scene, Su Yishui discovers an azure dragon hidden beneath the water, secretly nurtured by Su Yu through sinister means. Hatched from a lost dragon egg and forcefully enhanced with dark energy, the dragon exudes overwhelming rage and demonic power, shrouding the entire water realm in darkness.

The stunning CGI and immersive battle sequences have left audiences in awe, with many praising the production quality as on par with blockbuster films.

A Global Sensation – Captivating Fans Across Borders

Love of the Divine Tree is not only dominating in China but is also gaining widespread popularity overseas. In Thailand, the drama’s hype has extended to Union Mall, where Valentine’s Day screenings of key scenes drew large crowds of fans taking photos and celebrating the show.

Additionally, other hit iQIYI series such as White Olive Tree and Love You are set to host exciting offline events soon—stay tuned for more surprises!

Download Assets Here | Watch Here