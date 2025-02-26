Lunit Announces Leadership Transition at Volpara: Craig Hadfield Appointed CEO

SEOUL, South Korea and WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Craig Hadfield as the new CEO of its subsidiary, Volpara Health Technologies. Craig, who currently serves as Volpara’s Chief Customer and Financial Officer, will assume the role effective April 1, 2025.



Craig Hadfield, newly appointed CEO of Volpara (Courtesy of Lunit)

Craig brings nearly nine years of leadership experience to Volpara, where he has played a pivotal role in scaling the company from a startup to an industry leader in breast health solutions. Since joining Volpara in 2016, he has overseen financial operations, strategic acquisitions, and the company’s transition to a SaaS-based model. Under his leadership as CFO from 2017 to 2024, Volpara’s annual recurring revenue grew up to over US$34 million, and the company achieved cash flow break-even for the first time in 2023. Craig was also instrumental in Volpara’s acquisition by Lunit in 2023 and has since led its customer success and implementation teams.

“We are confident that Craig’s leadership will drive Volpara’s continued success and innovation in breast health,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “His deep understanding of Volpara’s business and his proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide the company into its next phase of growth. We look forward to his continued success in driving Volpara’s mission to advance breast health solutions worldwide.”

“I am honored to step into this role and continue leading Volpara’s mission to transform breast health through innovative AI-powered solutions,” said Craig. “Having been part of Volpara’s journey for nearly a decade, I look forward to working with our talented team, partners, and customers to expand our impact and drive even greater value in breast cancer detection and patient care.”

Craig, who has worked across South Africa, New Zealand, the Bahamas, and the United States, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and previously held roles at Ernst & Young (EY) and Deloitte before joining Volpara. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance and an Accounting Higher Diploma from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Lunit harnesses AI-powered medical image analytics and biomarker analysis to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,800 medical institutions across 55+ countries. Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io.

About Volpara Health