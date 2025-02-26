MBS Pioneers International Live Broadcast with TVU Solutions for Osaka Expo Warm-up

Leading up to Osaka Expo 2025, Japanese Broadcaster Successfully Deploys Innovative Broadcasting Solutions to Deliver Seamless Multi-National Cities Live Coverage

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) has pioneered groundbreaking international live coverage across multiple nations, leveraging TVU Networks’ innovative broadcasting solutions to showcase preparations for the Osaka Expo 2025. Opening April 13, 2025, the Expo will unite more than 150 countries and international organizations under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” with projected attendance exceeding 28 million visitors.

In anticipation of this momentous occasion, MBS launched an ambitious broadcast initiative, establishing simultaneous live broadcast capabilities in multinational cities including Dubai and Istanbul through TVU’s advanced technology. The coverage from Dubai, host of the previous World Expo, proved particularly compelling—capturing both the city’s futuristic skyline and technological marvels alongside traditional souks and historic mosques, embodying the Expo’s mission of fostering cultural exchange.

Prior to deployment, MBS conducted rigorous equipment evaluations before selecting TVU’s comprehensive broadcasting solutions, with the TVU One backpack serving as their technical cornerstone, complemented by TVU Anywhere. The TVU One’s proprietary IS+ technology masterfully orchestrates multiple carrier network resources, creating a robust defense against signal disruptions in the field. Enhanced by H.265 intelligent variable bitrate encoding and Forward Error Correction (FEC), the system ensures high-fidelity, low-latency video transmission.



MBS reporters maximized TVU Anywhere’s mobility advantages, transforming smartphones into professional broadcasting tools for agile urban coverage. The application’s IS+ algorithm created robust transmission channels in high-traffic areas by seamlessly integrating 5G/4G and WiFi signals, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of high-quality live content.

“The synergy between TVU One and TVU Anywhere surpassed our performance expectations,” noted Teruhisa Kusanagi, Technical Production Center at MBS. “The system’s resilience in densely populated areas particularly impressed us. The IS+ technology maintained stable transmission even in demanding environments like the Dubai Mall and Spice Souk, reducing both setup time and costs.”

Rick Asahina, Senior Director of TVU Networks Japan, emphasized: “This pioneering broadcast demonstrates the full potential of our integrated solutions in supporting ambitious, multi-national live productions. MBS’s strategic deployment created a dynamic coverage approach balancing professional broadcast quality with operational flexibility. The successful transmission across major cities validates our commitment to developing resilient broadcast solutions capable of performing in any environment.”