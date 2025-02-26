MEXC Invests $20 Million in USDe to Drive Stablecoin Adoption, Launches $1,000,000 Reward Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has invested $20 million in USDe, Ethena’s synthetic dollar, as part of its commitment to expanding stablecoin adoption and fostering innovation within the crypto ecosystem. Meanwhile, MEXC Ventures, the investment arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, has made a strategic investment of $16 million in Ethena. The acquired USDe will support stablecoin-related initiatives, including a campaign featuring a $1,000,000 reward pool.



Stablecoins are a cornerstone of the crypto market, providing liquidity and stability for traders and investors. USDe, issued by Ethereum-based DeFi platform Ethena, is designed to overcome the limitations of centralized stablecoins. Ethena is not just creating a new digital asset—it is building a robust ecosystem around USDe, which includes Ethereal, a spot trading platform, and Derive, an on-chain options protocol. These developments enhance the utility of USDe and contribute to a more dynamic DeFi landscape.

To accelerate stablecoin adoption, MEXC’s $20 million investment in USDe is accompanied by several user-focused incentives. These include zero-fee trading pairs and high-APR staking events, allowing users to earn $1,000,000 worth of rewards while participating in the growing stablecoin market. These benefits and events will be accessible through MEXC’s centralized exchange, making it easier for users to explore and trade USDe.

“Stablecoins play a pivotal role in the development of the broader cryptocurrency market, and MEXC is committed to supporting their expansion,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. “As digital asset adoption increases, stablecoins will attract greater investment, creating new opportunities for users. We recognize Ethena and USDe as key players in this evolving landscape, and we are excited to contribute to their success by providing users with more stable and efficient financial solutions.“

MEXC is dedicated to investing in crypto-native projects that thrive in decentralized ecosystems. Assets like USDe, which enable reward-bearing instruments such as sUSDe, are inherently designed for DeFi and reduce the reliance on centralized stablecoin issuers. Looking ahead, MEXC aims to further enhance stablecoin accessibility by allowing users more opportunities to hold USDe and earn passive rewards directly on centralized exchanges.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

