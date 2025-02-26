MICKEY THOMPSON CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF WORLD’S FIRST RETAIL STORE IN SHANGHAI

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels, a subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first-ever retail store worldwide, located in Shanghai, China. This milestone marks a significant expansion of Mickey Thompson’s global presence, following the launch of its latest product lines in China last year.

Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President, said, “The opening of Mickey Thompson’s first retail store marks a key milestone in realizing our vision to make Goodyear #1 in tires and service in Luxury, SUV and EV across Asia Pacific. Goodyear and Mickey Thompson have each played a monumental role in the history of tires for the off-road and 4×4 markets. Now, with over a century of combined expertise, we are excited to build on this momentum, driving innovation and delivering an exceptional off-road experience to enthusiasts across the region.”

Justin Foley, Managing Director of Goodyear Greater China, said, “China’s SUV market is poised for rapid expansion in the coming years, fueled by an increasing number of off-road enthusiasts eager to explore the country’s diverse terrains, ranging from deserts to high-altitude regions. We will continue to expand our product offerings, providing a comprehensive range of off-road tire solutions, to meet the diverse needs of consumers.”

John Bodart, President of Mickey Thompson, said, “We are incredibly proud to bring Mickey Thompson’s legacy of premium quality, durability and traction to China. Our new store in Shanghai represents more than just a retail space; it’s a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are thrilled to empower even more enthusiasts to break away from the ordinary and pave their own trails with our top-of-the-line tires and wheels. This expansion allows us to connect with the vibrant off-road community in China and provide them with the exceptional products and experiences they deserve.”

Since 1963, Mickey Thompson has built a strong reputation for producing high-performance off-road tires, designed for extreme conditions and passionate enthusiasts. Last September, the brand officially introduced four of its latest iconic product lines to the Greater China market.

The newly opened Mickey Thompson store is more than just a retail space — it will be a hub for off-road enthusiasts in China. Off-road enthusiasts can experience exclusive gatherings, local races, and expert-led workshops, further fostering Mickey Thompson’s engagement in China’s off-road community.

