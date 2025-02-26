Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven: Elevating Home Cooking with Cutting-Edge Technology

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, a global leader in home appliances, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, the Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven, at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). This next-generation kitchen appliance promises to revolutionize cooking experiences, offering advanced technology, unparalleled speed, and versatility—all in one elegant package.

The Midea Flexify™ Pro represents the latest and most advanced model in the Flexify™ series, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern home cooks. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Midea Flexify™ Classic, the Flexify™ Pro incorporates cutting-edge Graphene Heater Technology, which enables faster cooking, improved energy efficiency, and superior performance. With its sleek design and professional-grade capabilities, the Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven is set to become an essential addition to any kitchen.

Graphene Heater Technology for Unmatched Efficiency and Cooking Performance

At the heart of the Midea Flexify™ Pro’s innovation is Graphene Heater Technology, a breakthrough that enhances cooking efficiency. Graphene, a material known for its exceptional heat conductivity, has been integrated into the heating technology of the Flexify™ Pro. This advanced graphene technology enables heating up in just 0.2* seconds, significantly reducing preheating time and streamlining the cooking process. With no need to wait for preheating, users can quickly move on to preparing multiple dishes in succession, enhancing the overall cooking efficiency.

The graphene heating tubes generate temperatures 90% higher than conventional heating elements, allowing the oven cavity to heat up quickly and reach its optimal cooking temperature much faster. Whether preparing quick weeknight dinners, hosting family gatherings, or meal prepping for the week ahead, the Flexify™ Pro guarantees that your meals are cooked faster, with exceptional results every time.

The 500°F high-temperature grilling capability allows users to achieve the perfect sear, making it ideal for grilling meats, vegetables, and other delicacies with a tender, juicy interior and crispy exterior.

(*All data are from Midea Internal Lab.)

Versatility with 11 Cooking Functions

The Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven is equipped with 11 versatile cooking functions, making it a true all-in-one kitchen companion. Whether you want to air fry, bake, broil, grill, roast, or dehydrate, this oven does it all. The Flexify™ Pro’s multifunctional design ensures that home cooks can prepare a wide range of dishes, from healthy air-fried snacks to gourmet meals, all with one appliance.

The 11 cooking functions include:

Air Fry – Fry foods with little to no oil for a healthier option. Bake – Perfect for baking cakes, breads, casseroles, and more. Broil – Ideal for achieving a crisp, golden-brown finish on meats and vegetables. Grill – Enjoy grilled meals without the need for an outdoor grill, with the ability to reach up to 500°F for ultra-high-temperature searing. Roast – Perfect for roasting meats, poultry, and vegetables. Reheat – Gently reheat leftovers without compromising flavor or texture. Slow Cook – Ideal for preparing tender, slow-cooked meals like stews and soups. Dehydrate – Preserve fruits, vegetables, and homemade snacks with ease. Pizza – Create a crispy, restaurant-quality pizza in the comfort of your home. Toast – Achieve perfectly toasted bread, bagels, and more. Warm – Keep your food at the perfect temperature until ready to serve.

With its versatile functions, the Flexify™ Pro eliminates the need for multiple kitchen gadgets, streamlining the cooking process and making it easier for users to create their favorite meals with minimal effort.

Elegant Design with User-Friendly Features

The Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven not only offers exceptional performance but also boasts an elegant and modern design. The premium stainless steel exterior, combined with a sleek digital control panel, complements any kitchen décor while offering intuitive usability. The 25L cooking capacity provides ample space to prepare meals for the entire family, making it perfect for everyday cooking, entertaining, and meal prepping.

The Flexify™ Pro is designed with ease of use in mind. The integrated digital control panel offers clear, easy-to-read settings, while the premium enamel interior ensures effortless cleaning after every use. The smooth, non-stick surface prevents grease and food residue from sticking, reducing the time spent on maintenance and ensuring that the appliance remains in top condition.

Perfect for Modern Kitchens and Active Lifestyles

With its combination of speed, versatility, and efficiency, the Midea Flexify™ Pro is an ideal choice for busy families, home cooks, and anyone looking to simplify their kitchen routine. The 25L capacity is perfect for preparing family-sized meals, while the 11-in-1 functionality ensures that the oven can handle all types of cooking tasks. Whether you’re air frying crispy snacks, roasting meats, baking pizzas, or reheating leftovers, the Flexify™ Pro can do it all—quickly and efficiently.

The compact design of the Flexify™ Pro ensures that it fits seamlessly into any kitchen, while the sleek stainless-steel finish adds a touch of sophistication. Whether you’re preparing a casual weeknight dinner or hosting a holiday feast, the Flexify™ Pro offers the flexibility and performance to handle it all.

Coming Soon in Fall 2025

The Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven will be available for purchase in Fall 2025 for $219. With its state-of-the-art technology, multifunctional design, and sleek, modern aesthetic, the Flexify™ Pro is set to become the go-to appliance for anyone looking to elevate their cooking experience.

Midea continues to innovate with appliances that not only meet the needs of today’s home cooks but also provide solutions that improve everyday life. With the Flexify™ Pro, Midea brings professional-level cooking to your kitchen, making it easier than ever to create delicious, perfectly cooked meals in less time.

For more information about the Midea Flexify™ Pro Air Fryer Oven and other products of the Flexify™ series, visit https://www.midea.com/us/small-kitchen-appliances/toaster-ovens or attend the KBIS 2025 exhibition for an exclusive first look at this groundbreaking product.

About Midea Group

Midea Group is a global technology leader specializing in five key business areas: Smart Home, Industrial and Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation, Electro-Mechanical, and Digital Innovation. As one of over 10 brands within Midea Group’s smart home appliance business, Midea has established itself as a prominent force in the industry. Founded in 1968, Midea Group is ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 with 190,000+ employees worldwide.

Visit: www.midea-group.com

For Media Inquiries:

Contact:

Lokman Zhou

okman.zhou@midea.com

Jessie Wang

wangrong15@midea.com