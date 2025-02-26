Midea Introduces the Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave: A Game-Changing Innovation for Your Kitchen

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, a global leader in home appliances, is proud to unveil its innovative Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). This cutting-edge appliance combines advanced microwave technology with a user-friendly design that simplifies the installation process, offering a revolutionary way to upgrade your kitchen without the need for professional help.

Designed with homeowners in mind, particularly those who value convenience, ease of installation, and advanced technology in their kitchen appliances, the Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave features a unique “push and snap” installation mechanism that makes setting up the microwave easier than ever. This innovative system eliminates the need for expensive installation services, making it an accessible and cost-effective solution. Whether you‘re renovating your kitchen or replacing an older microwave, the Midea Easy to Install model provides a seamless experience from start to finish.

Innovative “Push and Snap” Installation for Easy Setup

One of the standout features of the Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave is its “push and snap” design, which enables effortless installation by a single person. This simple yet groundbreaking design eliminates the need for a professional installer, saving both time and money. The microwave can be installed quickly and easily by following simple, intuitive instructions, making it a perfect solution for anyone who wants to avoid the hassle of booking an installer.

This unique mechanism not only simplifies the installation process, but also ensures a secure and stable installation. The innovative design is engineered to keep the microwave firmly in place, offering peace of mind that it will remain securely mounted without any concern about stability. Whether you‘re upgrading your current microwave or replacing an outdated model, the Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave streamlines the entire process without compromising on reliability.

XpressWave Technology for Fast, Even Cooking

The Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave is equipped with XpressWave technology, a feature designed to provide fast, even cooking results every time. The microwave‘s advanced cooking technology ensures that food is heated uniformly, providing consistent results without cold spots or overcooked areas.

With 1000W of power and 11 power levels, the microwave can easily accommodate a wide variety of foods, from reheating leftovers to defrosting frozen meats or preparing fresh meals. The XpressWave technology guarantees that your food is cooked quickly and evenly, saving you time while ensuring perfect results every time.

Generous 1.7 Cu. Ft. Capacity for Larger Meals

For families and individuals who need a microwave that can handle larger dishes, the Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave offers a generous 1.7 cubic feet of cooking space. With ample room to accommodate large dinner plates, casserole dishes, and even oversized bowls, this microwave provides plenty of space for preparing meals, whether you‘re cooking for one or feeding the entire family.

The spacious interior also allows for easy placement of large containers or multiple dishes at once, making it perfect for busy households where speed and efficiency are essential. Whether reheating multiple plates of food or cooking a large meal, the Midea microwave offers the flexibility and capacity you need.

Powerful Ventilation System for a Cleaner Kitchen

The Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave features a 300 CFM Hood Ventilation system that effectively eliminates steam, smoke, and odors from your kitchen while you cook. The microwave is equipped with a two-speed fan that adjusts to your cooking needs, helping to keep the air in your kitchen clean and fresh.

This powerful ventilation system is designed to be both efficient and quiet, ensuring that it can handle even the most intense cooking sessions without disrupting your kitchen environment. Whether you‘re simmering, sautéing, or frying, the microwave‘s ventilation system will quickly remove cooking fumes and ensure your kitchen stays comfortable and odor-free.

EZ Clean Diamondback Coating for Easy Maintenance

Cleaning up after cooking is often a tedious task, but the Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave simplifies the process with its EZ Clean Diamondback Coating. This non-stick coating is designed to prevent grease, food residue, and spills from sticking to the microwave‘s interior, making it much easier to wipe clean after each use.

The Diamondback pattern inside the microwave helps distribute microwaves more evenly across the food, ensuring consistent heating and reducing hot spots. This advanced design not only improves cooking performance but also makes cleaning easier by preventing food residue from sticking.

A Smart Upgrade for Modern Kitchens

The Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave is the ideal choice for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen with an innovative, efficient, and stylish appliance. Whether you‘re replacing an outdated microwave or upgrading to a more modern model, this microwave is designed to meet the needs of today‘s fast-paced home cooks. Its combination of XpressWave technology, generous 1.7 cu. ft. capacity, and powerful ventilation system make it a must-have for any kitchen.

In addition, the microwave‘s sleek stainless steel finish adds a touch of modern elegance to your kitchen, ensuring that it blends seamlessly with your existing décor. Its compact design makes it the perfect fit for any space, while the easy-to-install feature ensures that you can have it up and running in no time.

Available in Summer 2025

The Midea Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave will be available for purchase in Summer 2025. With its innovative design, advanced features, and user-friendly installation process, the microwave is the perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Midea continues to push the boundaries of home appliance innovation with products like the Easy to Install Over-the-Range Microwave, which seamlessly combines performance, convenience, and elegance.

Key Features:

Easy one-person installation with “ push and snap” design.

with design. XpressWave technology for fast, even cooking results.

for fast, even cooking results. Generous 1.7 cu. ft. capacity to accommodate large dishes and containers.

to accommodate large dishes and containers. 300 CFM Hood Ventilation system with adjustable two-speed fan.

system with adjustable two-speed fan. EZ Clean Diamondback Coating for effortless cleaning and maintenance.

About Midea Group

Midea Group is a global technology leader specializing in five key business areas: Smart Home, Industrial and Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation, Electro-Mechanical, and Digital Innovation. As one of over 10 brands within Midea Group’s smart home appliance business, Midea has established itself as a prominent force in the industry. Founded in 1968, Midea Group is ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 with 190,000+ employees worldwide.

Visit: www.midea-group.com

For Media Inquiries:

Contact:

Lokman Zhou

lokman.zhou@midea.com

Jessie Wang

wangrong15@midea.com