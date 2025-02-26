Midea Unveils the TasteXpress™ Range Series: Flavor, Capacity, Speed for Modern Kitchens

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, a global leader in home appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated TasteXpress™ Range Series at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Designed to meet the needs of busy families and home chefs, the TasteXpress™ series offers an innovative blend of speed, capacity, and precision cooking, making it the perfect addition to today’s modern kitchen.

The TasteXpress™ range series embodies Midea’s commitment to providing surprisingly friendly solutions for consumers by combining the most advanced technology. Featuring cutting-edge innovations like XpressFry technology and MegaMax capacity, the TasteXpress™ range series deliver outstanding cooking performance, allowing users to prepare meals quickly without sacrificing taste or quality. Whether you’re air frying crispy snacks, baking a roast, or simmering a stew, the TasteXpress™ range series is built to meet the demands of the busiest kitchens.

XpressFry Technology for Crispy, yet Faster Cooking

One of the standout features of the TasteXpress™ Range Series is the incorporation of Midea’s proprietary XpressFry technology – unique feature designed to enhance cooking speed while maintaining exceptional food quality. The XpressFry system utilizes a powerful air fry function, which distributes heat evenly throughout the oven, ensuring that your meals cook faster and more uniformly than traditional methods. Convection technology further supports even cooking, making your food crisp and perfectly cooked in less time.

This advanced technology is ideal for preparing crispy, golden meals like fries, chicken wings, and roasted vegetables in less time. XpressFry reduces cooking time by evenly wrapping food with rapid heat from every direction, achieving a crispy, perfectly cooked result in a fraction of the time. With the TasteXpress™ Range, home cooks can enjoy restaurant-quality meals without the lengthy wait times typically associated with traditional cooking methods.

MegaMax Capacity for Cooking More at Once

The TasteXpress™ Range Series is designed with the modern home chef in mind. With MegaMax capacity, the series provides an expansive cooking space that allows you to prepare large batches of food all at once. Whether you’re preparing a family-sized meal, hosting a dinner party, or batch cooking for the week, the increased oven capacity ensures that you can cook more, saving time and energy.

With 6.3 cubic feet of space in select models (New electric 5-element FSR, stainless, MER30S5AST), the TasteXpress™ Range Series can accommodate everything from multiple casserole dishes to large roasts and pizzas, making it easier than ever to cook for larger gatherings. The 5-element cooktop in select models further enhances the range’s capacity, providing ample space to cook multiple dishes simultaneously, whether you’re boiling, sautéing, or simmering.

XpressClean for Effortless Cleanliness That Lasts

Midea understands that cleaning up after a busy cooking session can often feel like a chore, so the TasteXpress™ Range Series, featuring XpressClean technology, allows you to start cleaning with just a simple touch. The series features two distinct cleaning modes: Hi-Temp Self-Clean and Steam Clean, both designed to simplify the cleaning process and reduce the time spent scrubbing.

With Hi-Temp Self-Clean, the oven reaches high temperatures to burn away grease and food residue, turning it into ash that can be easily wiped away. This thorough cleaning feature is perfect for deep cleaning or for ovens that have not been cleaned for a while and have stubborn grease or burnt-on residue. Steam Clean, on the other hand, is ideal for everyday light stains and grease, as steam helps dissolve grease, making it easy to wipe away the residue in just a single step. This function simplifies routine cleaning, ensuring your oven stays pristine without the need for harsh chemicals or labor-intensive scrubbing.

These cleaning features make the TasteXpress™ Range Series not only a high-performance cooking appliance but also an easy-to-maintain addition to your kitchen.

Smart Connectivity for Modern Living

As part of Midea’s ongoing efforts to bring the latest technology to home kitchens, the TasteXpress™ Range Series is equipped with smart connectivity, allowing users to control the oven remotely using their smartphone or voice assistant. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the series allows users to start preheating the oven, adjust cooking settings, and receive notifications directly from their mobile devices.

Smart features like these provide added convenience for those with busy lifestyles, ensuring that your oven is always ready when you need it. Whether you’re rushing home from work or finishing up other tasks around the house, the smart functionality of the TasteXpress™ series keeps you in control of your cooking.

Energy-Efficient Design for a Greener Kitchen

The TasteXpress™ Range Series is Energy Star-certified, meaning it meets the highest energy efficiency standards while delivering top-tier cooking performance. This eco-friendly design helps consumers save on utility bills and reduces their environmental footprint.

In addition to its Energy Star certification, the combination of MegaMax capacity and XpressFry technology ensures that meals cook quickly, further reducing overall energy consumption. With this advanced design, users can enjoy fast, efficient cooking without compromising on sustainability.

Available in Summer 2025

The Midea TasteXpress™ Range Series will be available for purchase in Summer 2025, with a variety of models, including both electric and gas options. This innovative range series offers a premium solution for those looking to upgrade their kitchen with cutting-edge technology and superior cooking performance.

The series will be available in a sleek stainless steel finish, designed to complement any kitchen décor. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a busy family looking for a reliable, high-performance range, the TasteXpress™ series has everything you need to elevate your cooking experience.

Key Features:

MegaMax capacity (up to 6.3 cu. ft.) for cooking more at once.

(up to 6.3 cu. ft.) for cooking more at once. XpressFry technology for faster, more even cooking with a crispy finish.

for faster, more even cooking with a crispy finish. XpressClean technology with Hi-Temp Self-Clean and Steam Clean for effortless maintenance.

with and for effortless maintenance. Smart connectivity with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for remote control and notifications.

with and compatibility for remote control and notifications. Energy Star certification for maximum energy efficiency.

About Midea Group

Midea Group is a global technology leader specializing in five key business areas: Smart Home, Industrial and Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation, Electro-Mechanical, and Digital Innovation. As one of over 10 brands within Midea Group’s smart home appliance business, Midea has established itself as a prominent force in the industry. Founded in 1968, Midea Group is ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 with 190,000+ employees worldwide.

Visit: www.midea-group.com

