Moloco Commerce Media and MetaRouter Partner to Drive Privacy-First Ad Personalization at Scale

MetaRouter provides customer data infrastructure to power Moloco’s ad personalization with full customer consent and privacy protections

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moloco, a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and performance advertising, today announced a partnership with MetaRouter, a leader in server-side tag management and pioneer in enterprise-grade data collection and integration. This collaboration will enable retailers and marketplaces in Australia and New Zealand to deliver highly personalized customer experiences in their owned channels (across both organic and sponsored content) and across third party marketing channels while ensuring robust data privacy, security, and customer consent.

Through this partnership, Moloco Commerce Media’s advanced machine learning engine will be integrated with MetaRouter’s customer data infrastructure to unlock the full potential of first party data. Key benefits include:

Improved data privacy and consent governance

MetaRouter’s server-side approach and compliance tools are designed to ensure customer data is processed securely and in accordance with privacy regulations and customer consent. It also allows enterprises to remove third party tags from their digital properties, providing superior control over data sharing and ensuring customer data is only used where consent has been provided by the customer.

By combining Moloco’s real-time ad optimization with MetaRouter’s comprehensive data collection, organizations can deliver highly relevant, engaging experiences to individual customers on their owned properties and for marketing on third party channels such as Meta and Google.

The integration of Moloco’s machine learning engine with MetaRouter’s data enrichment capabilities is optimized to drive better ad performance and return on ad spend, both onsite and offsite. The offsite personalization capability is a particularly unique solution providing higher user match rates and direct delivery to walled gardens without data intermediary risk or expense.

“We’re excited to partner with MetaRouter to bring the power of privacy-first personalization to companies across Australia and New Zealand,” said Jason Bagg, Senior Director, Moloco ANZ. “By combining our machine learning expertise and high performance retail media platform with MetaRouter’s innovative data management solution, we can help retailers create more meaningful connections with their customers while respecting their privacy preferences.”

“Moloco Commerce Media shares our commitment to helping customer-facing companies thrive in a privacy-focused world,” said Tim Brunk, Founder of MetaRouter. “We look forward to working together to set a new standard for data-driven customer experiences that prioritize trust and transparency.”

Moloco Commerce Media together with MetaRouter is now available to retailers and marketplaces in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about Moloco Commerce Media .

About Moloco

Moloco’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher, commerce marketplace, and streaming business can now unlock the value of their unique, first party data. Moloco Ads helps mobile apps acquire and retain high-value users while giving transparency and control back to marketers. Moloco Commerce Media is an enterprise software solution that enables retailers and marketplaces to build their own ad business with a flexible solution that delivers relevance, results, and automation for scaled and streamlined ad operations. Moloco Streaming Monetization enables streaming media companies to revolutionize their monetization strategy by building an outcomes-based ad business that delivers relevancy for users and results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About MetaRouter

‍ MetaRouter is a leader in cloud customer data infrastructure (CDI), focused on improving enterprise-level customer data management. By providing secure, real-time data integration and enrichment solutions, MetaRouter helps businesses optimize their marketing performance and enhance customer engagement. For more information, visit www.MetaRouter.io.

‍Media Contact

Moloco

Diana Adair, Senior Director, Communications and Public Relations

pr@moloco.com

MetaRouter

Emylee Eyler, PANBlast for MetaRouter

eeyler@panblastpr.com

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/mrlogo_logo.jpg