Neurophet Presented Three Research Abstracts on Personalized tDCS at International Brain Stimulation Conference

– Showcased core technology and products for personalized tDCS at the conference in Kobe, Japan

– Presented clinical outcomes in disorders of consciousness, upper extremity function in patients with sub-acute and chronic stroke, and post-stroke dysphagia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders, announced on the 26th that it participated in the 6th International Brain Stimulation Conference (BRST), where it presented its personalized transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) products and three clinical research abstracts.

At the conference, Neurophet shared its latest clinical research progress utilizing its personalized tDCS solutions for treating severe brain disorders. The company presented the following research abstracts in poster sessions: Safety and effectiveness of upper extremity function in patients with sub-acute and chronic stroke using personalized transcranial direct current stimulation; Safety and effectiveness of consciousness function in patients with prolonged disorders of consciousness using personalized transcranial direct current stimulation; MRI-Based Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Optimization for Post-Stroke Dysphagia.

Through its booth exhibitions, Neurophet introduced its Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric brain stimulation “Neurophet tES LAB” and its transcranial electrical stimulation (tES) device “Neurophet innk.” The combined personalized tDCS solution was designated as an innovative medical device in South Korea last year, receiving recognition for its effectiveness in consciousness recovery for patients with prolonged disorders of consciousness.

tDCS is a form of electroceutical therapy that stimulates the brain by delivering mild electrical currents through the scalp. It has gained attention as a treatment option for brain disorder patients due to its portability and minimal side effects during treatment. The therapeutic approach demonstrates significant potential, particularly for patient populations with limited treatment alternatives or those contraindicated for existing therapies due to adverse drug reactions.

While most tDCS devices have limitations in precise stimulation and show varying treatment effectiveness due to not considering individual brain structures, Neurophet has developed an AI-powered personalized brain stimulation solution that considers individual brain structures, ensuring more accurate and effective stimulation. This approach has demonstrated promising research outcomes and continues to be clinically validated.

“BRST 2025 provided an invaluable opportunity to engage with leading medical professionals, researchers, and global healthcare industry representatives,” said Donghyeon Kim, Co-CEO of Neurophet. “We remain committed to advancing our research and product development, furthering clinical validation, and contributing significantly to the field of neuromodulation.”

BRST 2025, an international conference focused on neuromodulation and brain stimulation technologies, is convening in Kobe, Japan. The four-day scientific meeting commenced on February 23 and concludes on February 26.



Neurophet Neuroscience Researcher Rak-kyeun Hong presenting a poster at BRST 2025

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”, Alzheimer’s Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software “Neurophet AQUA AD” for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software “Neurophet AQUA MS”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.