Nullmax and Renesas Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Competitive ADAS Solutions for the Global Market

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 24, autonomous driving AI technology company Nullmax and global semiconductor solutions supplier Renesas Electronics officially signed a strategic partnership agreement in Shanghai. Zhe Sun, Head of Market Ecosystem at Nullmax, and Takeshi Fuse, Head of Business Development of High Performance Computing Product Group at Renesas, represented their respective companies at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, the two companies will engage in deep collaboration on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications, leveraging their respective strengths. By integrating Nullmax’s efficient platform-based AI software algorithms with the exceptional performance of Renesas’ R-Car V4 and R-Car X5 series chips, the partnership aims to develop reliable and user-friendly mass-production solutions for intelligent driving.

Zhe Sun, Head of Market Ecosystem at Nullmax, stated:

“We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Renesas. This collaboration will maximize Nullmax’s expertise in autonomous driving AI algorithms while capitalizing on Renesas’ robust chip performance. Together, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs and commercialization in autonomous driving technology. Through our close cooperation, we believe we can provide more efficient and reliable ADAS solutions for the global automotive industry, accelerating the widespread adoption and commercialization of smart driving technologies.”

Takeshi Fuse, Head of Business Development of High Performance Computing Product Group at Renesas at Renesas, commented:

“We are very delighted to have Nullmax as a partner in AD & ADAS applications, Nullmax’ proven perception solution enables fast implementation of AD & ADAS products built on Renesas SoCs, we will together bring more advance and more competitive products to support our customers make cars safer and smarter.”

As a key player in the autonomous driving industry, Nullmax has been committed since its establishment in 2016 to develop full-scenario autonomous driving applications through advanced AI algorithms and proprietary platform-based technology, driving the intelligent transformation of mobility. This strategic collaboration between Nullmax and Renesas will provide global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers with more competitive autonomous driving solutions and services.