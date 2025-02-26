NX Group Unveils Global Campaign Visual and Concept Movie

– “Anything to Anywhere” Expresses NX Group’s Strengths in Global Transport of Everything from Semiconductors to Museum Exhibits –

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has created a new key visual (*) — “Anything to Anywhere” — to showcase the strengths of the NX Group and released a short movie to introduce the concept in order to accelerate the expansion of its worldwide business. This visual will be used by NX Group companies around the world to raise Group awareness globally.

(*): An advertising material/element used in various productions for brand penetration

The NX Group’s long-term vision is to become a “logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.” To realize the long-term vision, the Group has unveiled a new key visual, “Anything to Anywhere,” to express the NX Group brand globally.

Since its founding in 1937, the NX Group has continued to grow and win the trust of its customers by taking care of a wide variety of cargo — from semiconductors utilizing state-of-the-art technology to museum pieces — and properly managing and delivering them to their desired destinations. The key visual graphically illustrates the Group’s strengths and expresses its pride and determination to deliver any item anywhere in the world in any industry or sector with high-quality transport services. It also exemplifies the NX Group’s corporate message “We Find the Way” by showing the Group’s ability to examine and resolve difficult problems together with its customers.

Professional techniques and networks expressed in diverse motifs

Various motifs such as “dinosaur,” “pills” and “robot arm” were used for the key visual. They are beautifully and carefully wrapped like “origami,” the traditional Japanese craft of paper folding, evoking the craftsmanship and meticulous packaging techniques originated in Japan that the NX Group has cultivated over many years, and expressing the Group’s commitment to providing professional services that leverage its extensive experience and reliable capabilities.

The labels on the objects depict various destinations such as the Champs-Elysees in Paris and Silicon Valley in the U.S. as well as Antarctica and the Milky Way, symbolizing the NX Group’s global distribution network and its pursuit of unlimited possibilities.

Going forward, the new key visual “Anything to Anywhere” will be used as a creative element embodying the NX Group brand at exhibitions held around the world.

A short movie using “Anything to Anywhere” is available on the Group’s website, YouTube channel, and official LinkedIn account. Please take a look.

The NX Group will continue to take on the challenge of creating new value from logistics while aiming to be a globally trusted presence sought after by customers and society.

