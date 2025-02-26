Odoo Showcased Scalable ERP Solution with Key Partners for SME Growth in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software Odoo wrapped up successful Business Show themed “Explore Scalable Tech Solutions for SME Growth” at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel with strategic partner Ricoh Hong Kong, sponsoring partners Aboutknowledge, Capsuite, Zubbily, and customers BizMagnet and Cuvées.

Greeting almost 300 industry pioneers in person, Odoo announced the €500 million transaction led by CapitalG and Sequoia Capital and showcased its latest product version, Odoo 18.



Odoo introduced the latest product version Odoo 18 at Hong Kong Business Show 2025.

Live Product Showcase

Guests in attendance witnessed Odoo’s capacity to centralize sales, projects, inventory, and more business management online in real-time into one platform, as well as flexibility in low-code customizations for different sectors to optimize operational efficiency in the modern workplace.

Scalable yet no less comprehensive, Odoo powers through every stage of its customers’ business expansion, supporting each operation with one of the thousands of official and third-party apps.

Implementation Partner Panel & Customer Testimonial

“We are confident in expanding our managed IT services with the flexibility and constant upgrading of Odoo,” says Jeffrey Lo, Head of Commercial Market at Ricoh Hong Kong, on stage. “The strategic alliance with Odoo allows us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to our clients, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.”

During the partner panel, Odoo’s local implementers, Aboutknowledge, Capsuite, and Zubbily, pointed out common challenges local SMEs face during ERP implementations.

The partners suggested that SMEs specify requirements and features beforehand to ensure a successful and agile implementation. “This serves as the cornerstone for smart business analysis in backing sustainable business growth and streamlining decision-making with AI-driven insights,” they concluded. The speakers then shared previous experiences in connecting Odoo with SF Express, HKTVmall, and other key players to support local businesses.

BizMagnet, a government funding consultancy, narrated its customer experience. Seeking an accessible and user-friendly tool, the B2B service provider found Odoo’s subscription-based and cost-effective services, which met their requirements with a transparent pricing plan. Operating with a remote office, BizMagnet considers the online ERP optimal for data centralization and seamless project management.

Off stage, another one of Odoo’s customers, beverage distributor Cuvées shared its Odoo story over handpicked wines.

View Odoo’s upcoming event schedule to connect with your local IT service providers and industry leaders, or schedule an online call with Odoo to learn more about its services in Hong Kong.