Ping An Health Launches “Ping An Xin Yi” AI Doctor Assistant Service to Enhance Accessibility and Satisfaction in Medical Services

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (“Ping An Good Doctor“, “Ping An Health”, or “the Company”, Stock Code: 1833.HK) recently announced the launch of “Ping An Xin Yi,” an AI-powered digital doctor service integrated within its Ping An Health APP. This innovative service offers 24/7 access to AI-assisted health consultations, expanding the reach and availability of expert medical guidance. “Ping An Xin Yi” leverages advanced digital human technology to create digital avatars of real-world doctors. Powered by a sophisticated AI large language model trained on extensive medical data, the system utilizes natural language processing, machine learning, and medical document recognition to provide comprehensive support. Meticulously trained on the image, professional knowledge, and practical clinical experience of qualified specialists, these AI assistants offer a comprehensive suite of services, including: 24/7 on-demand consultations; streamlined offline care navigation; simplified report and lab result interpretation and personalized medication reminders.

Technology: Enhancing Healthcare Access and Patient Experience

It is important to promote “Internet + Healthcare” to reduce burdens on citizens, streamline processes through data utilization, and continuously improve the equity, accessibility, and convenience of public services. The rapid advancement in artificial intelligence and digital technologies are accelerating the integration of AI applications into healthcare, making them increasingly accessible to individuals and families. To address the challenges of strained medical resources and rising patient demand, it is crucial to simplify complex procedures, improve information flow, and optimize the allocation of healthcare personnel. These efforts are essential for enhancing the patient experience and driving the evolution of a more responsive and efficient healthcare ecosystem.

Ping An Health leverages cutting-edge technology to empower doctors and enhance healthcare services. With over a decade of experience, Ping An Health has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of emerging technologies, continuously developing, exploring, and refining its medical AI technology and applications. Through ongoing technological innovation, the company empowers doctors with knowledge and efficiency, facilitating the delivery of enhanced medical services. Ping An Health’s self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment system boasts a triage accuracy rate exceeding 99% and an assisted diagnosis accuracy rate of over 95%. Following the launch last year of “Ping An Medical Master,” a large multi-modal medical AI model built upon five major medical databases, and the “Ping An Doctor’s Home” doctor’s workbench, Ping An Health became one of the first leading domestic healthcare service platforms to complete the deployment and partial application verification of DeepSeek in early February. Industry analysts suggest that the integration of DeepSeek’s advanced AI technology with Ping An Health’s existing AI systems will enable the platform to provide more accurate health consultations and disease diagnoses. This collaboration is also expected to drive significant advancements in medical data analysis and patient management.

The newly launched “Ping An Xin Yi” digital service initially covers general practice and three major specialties, with plans to expand to eight departments, including gynecology, internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, andrology, traditional Chinese medicine, dermatology, and general medicine. Users can easily access the service by searching for “Renowned Doctor AI Medical Assistant” within the Ping An Health App or by entering the Renowned Doctor Expert Zone via the Ping An Health App or Mini Program homepage. This allows users to receive professional medical and health advice in real-time, from the comfort of their homes and without the need for appointments. Interacting with the digital avatars, which replicate the image and voice of real medical experts, users can communicate through text, voice, or video, experiencing a convenient, time-saving, and cost-effective service.

Expertise Meets AI: A New Era of Intelligent Healthcare

“Human energy is finite, but the collaboratively built intelligent agent – the Renowned Doctor AI Medical Assistant – can provide convenient, free, and warm medical knowledge and consultation services. This is incredibly valuable,” said a participating physician. Driven by this vision, doctors and specialists are collaborating with Ping An Health to co-create and train AI avatars. Built upon a three-tiered data structure, these avatars combine vast knowledge graphs with the individual clinical practices of doctors, continuously improving service accuracy through simulated doctor-patient interactions. Currently, Ping An Health’s “Ping An Xin Yi” features AI avatars of leading specialists in proctology, hepatobiliary surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology, including Dr. Wang Ling, a 2024 “Golden Bian Que” Top 100 TCM Practitioner, and Dr. Wang Chengyou, a leading hepatobiliary surgeon in Shenzhen.

Taking Dr. Wang Ling’s AI avatar as an example, the “Dr. Wang Ling’s AI Assistant” is built upon a foundation of a large language model and digital human technology, with a three-layered data training structure. The first layer is a specialized knowledge base, drawing from Ping An Health’s five major medical databases, which encompass diseases, prescriptions, medical products, medical resources, and personal health, covering 37,000 diseases and 420,000 disease-related terms. This includes a wealth of literature, clinical guidelines, and accumulated professional knowledge. The second layer is the doctor’s personal knowledge base, sourced from Dr. Wang Ling’s own materials, including social media content, filmed materials, and published literature. The third layer involves personalized fine-tuning by Dr. Wang Ling, including manual annotation and review of online responses, as well as training with the doctor’s video content. Following comprehensive training, the “Dr. Wang Ling’s AI Assistant” can engage in real-time interactions with users. Furthermore, when needed, it can facilitate connections to Dr. Wang Ling for online or offline consultations and medical services.

“Currently, leveraging the large multi-modal medical AI model Ping An Medical Master and the doctor’s workbench Ping An Doctor’s Home, we have developed 12 series of business model groups, enabling AI to empower the entire business process and improve the efficiency of family doctor services by 30%,” stated the spokesperson. Looking ahead, as large language models enter a phase of advanced reasoning and general artificial intelligence becomes increasingly attainable, Ping An Health will continue to collaborate openly with experts across all medical fields to explore, develop, and enhance its technological capabilities. This ongoing commitment will comprehensively empower business scenarios and provide users with higher quality, professional, convenient, and empathetic healthcare services.