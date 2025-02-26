Rusutsu Resort Tech and Kamori Kanko Announce a New Vision for Sustainable Resort Development

Future-Oriented Resort Development: Harmonizing Environmental Conservation and Local Communities



Japan’s ski industry continues to evolve. With changing tourism trends, increasing environmental concerns, and the need for long-term economic sustainability, resort development must adapt to new challenges. Rusutsu Resort Tech, Inc. (hereinafter “RRT”) and Kamori Kanko Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Kamori Kanko”) are committed to developing a new model that prioritizes regional economic revitalization, environmental conservation, and improvements to the quality of life for local residents while ensuring sustainable growth.

RRT, in partnership with Kamori Kanko, is introducing an innovative approach that transcends conventional development methods. By integrating local expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a sustainability-first philosophy, the initiative aims to transform Rusutsu Resort into a model for next-generation ski and tourism destinations.

Unlike traditional resort expansions driven solely by developer-led investments, this initiative encourages businesses, local stakeholders, and innovators to collaborate in shaping the region’s future. The objective is clear: to create a new, sustainable resort ecosystem based on “co-creation,” where economic growth, environmental conservation, and community well-being are seamlessly integrated.

Establishing a Sustainable Development Model

Founded in April 2024, RRT has officially commenced full-scale operations. Led by co-founders CEO Hisatake Kamori (who also serves as President of Kamori Kanko), COO Asahi Iwanaga, and CFO Shintaro Hirato, RRT aims to leverage advanced technologies to develop a future-oriented resort that balances environmental responsibility with regional and social considerations.

Furthermore, RRT has entered into an exclusive business partnership with Kamori Kanko to manage and operate select development projects within Rusutsu Resort. By maintaining a close relationship with Kamori Kanko and the local government, RRT is committed to ensuring that development is conducted in a responsible and efficient manner.

Vision of RRT and Kamori Kanko

RRT and Kamori Kanko have established five key pillars—Environment, Tourism, Health, Education, and Economy—as the foundation for a new regional revitalization business model. Through “co-existence” with the local community, the initiative will drive sustainable development while promoting regional economic growth, environmental protection, and improved living standards for local residents. This initiative seeks to provide a roadmap for the healthy growth of Japan’s ski and tourism industries, ensuring that local communities derive tangible benefits from these developments.

Challenges Facing Japan’s Ski Resorts

Japan’s tourism industry is expanding rapidly, with ski resorts garnering global attention. However, rapid foreign investment and resort development have raised concerns about repeating past mistakes.

During Japan’s ski industry boom, luxury resort condominiums were built across popular ski resorts, creating temporary economic prosperity. However, after the economic bubble burst, many high-end resort areas became abandoned, with some even deteriorating into slums.

Currently, the inbound tourism boom has reignited interest in Japan’s ski resorts, and foreign investment has surged into destinations such as Niseko, Hakuba, Nozawa Onsen, and Furano. While these areas may appear vibrant, much of the economic benefits are being extracted by foreign investors, rather than reinvested into the local community. This has led to economic stagnation and an unsustainable economic cycle. If left unchecked, this trend could accelerate the hollowing out of local communities rather than contributing to regional revitalization. The most pressing issues include:

Displacement of Local Residents: The rapid rise in land prices due to luxury resort developments makes it difficult for local residents to maintain their livelihoods. Economic Leakage: While foreign investment generates short-term economic activity, much of the profits flow out of Japan , with minimal reinvestment into local economies. Environmental Degradation and Water Shortages: Unregulated development is leading to deforestation and excessive groundwater extraction, threatening the long-term sustainability of these areas.

RRT and Kamori Kanko’s Approach to Sustainable Regional Development

In response to these challenges, RRT and Kamori Kanko are working not just to develop resorts but to establish a sustainable business hub that supports both the region and the resort. A central element of this initiative is the creation of an Incubation Lab, designed to foster innovation by utilizing local resources and supporting the growth of regional businesses and new enterprises.

By transforming Rusutsu Resort into a business hub, RRT is committed to building an economic cycle that directly benefits local businesses and residents. This includes supporting new business models that leverage local resources and expertise, fostering a locally driven economy that does not rely on foreign capital.

New Business Model Envisioned by RRT and Kamori Kanko

The development model RRT and Kamori Kanko are pursuing is based on co-existence with the local community. Key strategies include:

Private Governance for Sustainable Development

Establishing sustainability standards and a certification system to ensure responsible corporate participation in development projects.

Implementing a corporate participation fee system to redirect development revenues into local economic reinvestment.

Revitalization of the Local Economy & Job Creation

Actively employing local residents and increasing opportunities for community involvement in resort operations.

Establishing an independent economic model that circulates profits within the local economy rather than relying on foreign capital.

Reducing Environmental Impact & Preserving Water Resources

Introducing regulatory measures to prevent excessive groundwater usage.

abundant snowfall as a water resource. Utilizing renewable energy sources, such as geothermal energy, to reduce the environmental footprint of resort operations.

Future Outlook: “From Hokkaido to the World”

Through this new business model, RRT and Kamori Kanko aim to establish a benchmark for sustainable resort development in Hokkaido and beyond. This initiative is expected to become a new standard for responsible tourism development both in Japan and internationally.

By strengthening partnerships with local governments, RRT and Kamori Kanko are working to build a new framework for regional development. By fostering long-term collaboration, the initiative seeks to enhance the value of tourism destinations, creating a sustainable resort city that attracts visitors from around the world.

The ultimate goal is for Rusutsu Resort to become a globally recognized model of balanced development, where environmental conservation, economic growth, and community well-being are harmoniously integrated.

Message from Hisatake Kamori, CEO of RRT and President of Kamori Kanko

“A Future-Oriented Platform for Regional Development”

“This initiative is the culmination of over a decade of vision, two years of strategic planning, and one year of dedicated preparation. Our goal is to position Rusutsu Resort as a business hub and a platform for regional revitalization. This is more than just resort development—it is about forging long-term partnerships that create new value and drive sustainable growth.”

