Shingles Awareness Week 2025: Shingles increases risk for heart attack and stroke; the disease also increases risk for hospitalisation more than thrice in people with diabetes

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A study has reported that people who have had shingles, also known as herpes zoster, are at a significantly higher risk of heart attack (+59%) and stroke (+35%) compared to those who have not had shingles.[1] In another study, it has been reported that people with diabetes are at least three times more likely to be hospitalised due to shingles compared to those without diabetes.[2]

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox.[3] With age-related decline in immunity, people aged 50 years or over are at a higher risk for contracting shingles compared to those who are younger.[4],[5]

The risk for shingles further increases amongst people with underlying chronic health conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.[6]

In Singapore, around nine out of ten adults aged 50 years or over have had chickenpox[7] and 85% of the country’s older population live with at least one chronic health condition, while 45% have been diagnosed with three or more.[8]

The five most reported chronic health conditions amongst older adults in Singapore were: high blood pressure or hypertension; high blood cholesterol or lipids; joint pain, arthritis, or nerve pain; high blood sugar or diabetes; and renal/kidney or urinary tract ailments. [9]

Dr. Sue-Anne Ee Shiow Toh, Endocrinologist and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at NOVI Health, shared with GSK that from a clinical perspective, the impact of shingles on people with chronic health conditions or comorbidities can be severe.

‘Ageing patients with comorbidities are more susceptible to infections, and when shingles occurs, it can lead to prolonged healing times, increased nerve pain, and even heightened cardiovascular risks,’ shared Dr. Toh.

People with diabetes, for example, are at a 30% higher risk of getting shingles compared to those who do not have diabetes.[10] If they do contract shingles, they are at least three times more likely to be hospitalised due to shingles compared to those without diabetes.[11]

Mr. Satyaprakash Tiwari, Executive Director, Diabetes Singapore, shared with GSK: ‘Diabetes is a chronic condition that already presents many health challenges. The additional risk of shingles and its complications is something that many people with diabetes may not be aware of.’

During this year’s Shingles Awareness Week, GSK has partnered with Diabetes Singapore to raise awareness about the risks of shingles for people with diabetes and launched a campaign to share experiences of people who have had shingles. One such experience is that of Mr. Lionel L., a businessman from Singapore, who contracted the disease at the age of 56.

Raakhi Sippy, General Manager of GSK Singapore, commented: ‘Many people are unaware of the risks associated with shingles, such as increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and hospitalisation. Raising awareness, especially amongst Singaporeans aged 50 years or over, is a key step towards protecting them from shingles and related complications.’

‘Given these risks, it is important that individuals over 50, particularly those with comorbidities, are informed about the available preventive measures against shingles,’ Dr. Toh added.

For more information on shingles and the Shingles Awareness Week campaign, visit https://www.stopshingles.com.



Businessman Mr. Lionel L. of Singapore had shingles at the age of 56 (GSK).

About Shingles Awareness Week

Shingles Awareness Week (23 February – 1 March 2025) is an annual global awareness week dedicated to improving public knowledge about the risks and severity of shingles. In collaboration with the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), GSK has set up the Shingles Awareness Week to encourage informed conversations between adults, particularly those aged 50 years or over, and their healthcare professionals about shingles.

About GSK Singapore

GSK is a global biopharma company with the ambition and purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together.

With the aim to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people at the end of the decade, GSK prioritises innovation in vaccines and specialty medicines, maximising the increasing opportunities to prevent and treat disease. At the heart of this is the company’s R&D focus on the science of the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies, and world-leading capabilities in vaccines and medicines development.

Singapore is the hub for GSK’s Global General Medicines (GM) and the Greater China and Intercontinental (GCI) and Emerging Markets (EM) regions. It houses three manufacturing sites (Jurong, Quality Road, Tuas), comprising two for medicines and one for vaccines. GSK’s business in Singapore is spread across four sites – the three manufacturing sites and its corporate and commercial office (GSK Asia House).

For more information on GSK please go to https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/