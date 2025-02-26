Sinch Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2025 Vendor Assessment

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sinch (Sinch AB) (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment – marking the third time in recent years the company has achieved this distinction.

The IDC MarketScape report highlights, “With its global reach and local presence in 60+ countries, Sinch has a strong foundation for reliable performance, quality service support, and regulatory expertise. Its comprehensive portfolio addresses the needs of distinctive business sizes and user groups, ranging from an advanced API suite for developers to specific use cases such as marketing campaigns, customer updates, identity and verification, and customer service.”

Innovation is at the core of Sinch’s mission to address the evolving challenges businesses face – rising customer expectations, increasing fraud threats, complex regulations, and legacy technology limitations. Through continuous product innovation, Sinch is directly addressing these pain points with our enterprise-grade Customer Communications Cloud – combining robust security and fraud prevention tools, AI-driven conversational capabilities, and our unmatched global Super Network that ensures superior quality and reliability. These innovations enable businesses of all sizes to deliver personalized, meaningful interactions across every digital touchpoint.

Sinch’s global ecosystem includes over 500 strategic integrations, with leading CRM, collaboration, contact center, and customer data platform (CDP) providers, including Adobe and SAP. The company’s AI-driven product development focuses on conversational AI, knowledge base AI, GenAI-assisted campaigns, fraud detection, and Rich Communication Services (RCS). A pioneer in RCS since 2018, Sinch recently surpassed 1 billion RCS messages and continues to accelerate adoption across its platforms.

“Sinch’s recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with reliable, scalable communication solutions,” said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. By enabling businesses to keep customers engaged, informed, safe, and satisfied across every channel, we help them build stronger relationships and foster lasting loyalty in every interaction, across the world.”

“Sinch’s global footprint and comprehensive offering make it a strong choice for companies seeking a CPaaS partner with deep capabilities in communication APIs, marketing, and customer engagement,” said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC. “Sinch’s solutions are particularly valuable for companies with complex regulatory needs across key markets like Europe, the United States, Brazil, and India.”

