SINEXCEL Showcases Solar-Storage-Charging and Energy Storage Solutions for C&I Applications at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage and EV charging solutions, presents its comprehensive energy solutions at Intersolar North America 2025. With a focus on enhancing energy efficiency, SINEXCEL showcases its cutting-edge Solar-Storage-Charging Solutions, along with two key storage products: the 160kW Modular Bi-directional Storage Inverter and the SES-90K Pre-engineered All-in-one Outdoor BESS Cabinet, both designed to optimize energy usage, enhance energy resilience, and drive cost savings for C&I applications.



Solar-Storage-Charging Solution: A Unified, Intelligent Approach

SINEXCEL highlights its Solar-Storage-Charging Solution, designed to maximize energy efficiency with rapid response times and enhanced safety.

This solution improves solar and energy storage efficiency by 4%, directly converting both battery electricity and solar power into the current needed for charging. The system’s capacity is scalable, allowing for the addition of ultra-fast charging infrastructure, solar storage, and vehicle-grid interaction capabilities to meet the needs of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

At the core of this solution lies the Tianji Architecture, a distributed modular DC bus with a standardized platform. This architecture ensures 0 power consumption, 0 on-site maintenance, 0 curtailment, and 0 grid connection, 0 overload, guaranteeing safe and efficient operation of all equipment and power line—offering charge point operators unmatched reliability.

SES-90K Pre-engineered All-in-one Outdoor BESS Cabinet

The SES-90K is a modular, pre-engineered battery energy storage solution designed for easy configuration and maintenance. With flexible power configurations ranging from 30kW to 90kW, it can be adapted to a wide range of applications and is certified for global grid compatibility.

Built to endure the most challenging environments, the S90 features IP54/NEMA 3R protection, seismic resistance, and has been rigorously tested for safety with UL9540 and UN3480 transport certification. Featuring 3-9 MPPTs, it optimizes solar energy output, improving both energy conversion and generation efficiency. Additionally, its 30ms automatic backup switch ensures uninterrupted power supply during grid outages, making it a reliable choice for critical applications.

160kW Modular Bi-directional Storage Inverter

SINEXCEL’s PWS1-160M-H-EX/NA inverter is designed for maximum versatility and performance in the harshest environments. With an IP66 rating, it is built to withstand extreme conditions like islands and deserts, and supports flexible configurations, including flat, vertical, or wall-mounted installations. The inverter offers a flexible 850–1500Vdc range, accommodating various battery types.

Engineered for grid frequency regulation, the 160kW inverter can handle overloads up to 1.5 times for 10 seconds and responds flexibly to FFR, FCR, and FCAS services. Its compatibility with both air-cooled and liquid-cooled batteries ensures efficient heat dissipation. With a 1.6MW capacity from 10 units in parallel, it’s an ideal solution for both grid-connected and isolated energy systems.

A Sustainable Future Ahead

With a commitment to driving the transition to renewable energy, SINEXCEL is committed to developing innovative energy solutions backed by nearly 20 years of expertise in power electronics, empowering energy freedom and unlocking new possibilities for sustainable, efficient energy use.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With over 12 GW of installed capacity in energy storage projects and 140,000 deployed EV charging systems, SINEXCEL has collaborated with more than 600 partners, including industry leaders EVE Energy and Shell, across 60+ countries and six continents. SINEXCEL is dedicated to delivering innovative energy solutions worldwide, empowering energy freedom and cultivating a cleaner, greener future.

