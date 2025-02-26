SPC Group Opens New Bakery Plant in Malaysia, Aiming to Tap into the 2-Billion Strong Halal Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and bakery company known for its global brands such as Paris Baguette, has completed the construction of a new bakery production plant in Nusajaya Tech Park, Johor, Malaysia, as part of its strategic expansion into the USD 2.5 trillion Halal food market.



Exterior View of the Paris Baguette Johor Production Center

At the inauguration ceremony of the Paris Baguette Johor Production Center on February 25, Hur Young-in, Chairman of SPC Group, stated, “With our Johor plant as the strategic base, SPC Group aims to bring healthy and joyful flavors for two billion Muslim consumers across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.“

The event was attended by YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, Yeo Seung-bae, South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia, as well as key SPC Group executives, including Chairman Hur Young-in, President Hur Jin-soo, Hana Lee, Head of AMEA (Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa) at Paris Baguette, and Kim Bum-soo, CEO of SPC Samlip.

Expanding Reach in the Halal Market

The Paris Baguette Johor Production Center will serve as a key hub for supplying Halal-certified bakery products to the global market, with a primary focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Paris Baguette currently operates in six Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines, and is preparing to enter Thailand, Brunei, and Laos through master franchise agreements. Expansion into Saudi Arabia and the UAE is also underway.

Advanced Production Capabilities and Global Competitiveness

Spanning 12,900m², the new facility houses seven production lines, capable of producing up to 300,000 bakery products daily (approximately 100 million annually). The SPC Group has invested approximately USD 56 million, doubling its initial budget, to integrate advanced automation and enhanced safety systems. This new plant will allow Paris Baguette to supply fresher, higher-quality products to the Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets, strengthening the competitiveness of its brand in these regions. Additionally, the company plans to expand its Halal-certified product offerings to North America, Europe, and Africa, further broadening its global customer base.

SPC Samlip’s ASEAN Expansion Strategy

SPC Samlip, a major SPC Group subsidiary specializing in food manufacturing and distribution, is also planning to manufacture export-oriented Halal products at the Johor facility. In March, SPC Samlip plans to establish a new ASEAN subsidiary, leveraging the Johor Production Center as a strategic base for expanding business operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The subsidiary will serve as a regional hub for distributing finished products manufactured in Korea. It will also supply frozen dough to cafes, hotels, and large-scale retailers in the region. In addition, SPC aims to develop tailored B2C (Business-to-consumer) products suited to local market trends and preferences, ultimately accelerating its entry into the retail market.

Government Recognition and Future Global Expansion

During the ceremony, YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, stated, “Paris Baguette’s decision to establish its first Halal-certified food hub here is a significant development for Johor and Malaysia as a whole. This facility will not only strengthen Johor’s role within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone but will also provide numerous employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and further enhance Malaysia’s reputation as a global leader in Halal food production.”

Jin-soo Hur, President of SPC Group, added, “The completion of the Johor Production Center marks a significant milestone in strengthening our global supply chain and securing a solid foundation for sustainable growth. As a strategic base for the Halal market, this facility will enable us to accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of our global expansion.”

SPC Group is actively establishing production hubs across key global regions, including the Johor plant in Malaysia, the Tianjin plant in China (built in 2017), and an upcoming facility in Texas, USA. The company is on track to achieve its Vision 2030, aiming to become a “Great Food Company” with 12,000 stores worldwide by 2030.