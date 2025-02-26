SpeakIn and ICF Join Forces to Create Asia’s Largest Industry-Centric Coaching Ecosystem

Strategic alliance aims to set new global benchmarks in corporate coaching



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2025 – In a game-changing move for the corporate learning and development industry Asia’s fastest-growing mentoring platform SpeakIn has partnered with International Coaching Federation (ICF), the world’s foremost coaching standards organization.

This strategic alliance aims to establish Asia’s most extensive and globally recognized coaching ecosystem, catering to corporate professionals, executives, and business leaders.

With over 62,000 members across 157 countries, ICF is synonymous with excellence in coaching certification and accreditation. By integrating ICF’s globally respected coaching standards into its programs, SpeakIn will empower businesses to access curated coaching and leadership training tailored to their evolving demands.

Why This Matters for Business Leaders and Corporates

In today’s rapidly changing business environment, staying ahead requires more than just technical expertise—it demands agile leadership and actionable learning. SpeakIn, with its robust network of 27,000 plus global experts, thought leaders, and corporate coaches, has already transformed how companies build coaching competencies.

This collaboration ensures that C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and high-potential professionals can now access top-tier, credentialed coaches through SpeakIn’s renowned FindACoach platform, which provides 1:1 coaching and virtual and in-person group speaker sessions.

Bridging the Corporate Skilling Gap

Despite three of the world’s top five economies being in Asia, the majority of corporate skilling frameworks are designed basis western toolkit. SpeakIn’s mission is to bridge this gap by offering world-class, regionally tailored coaching and mentoring solutions specific to Asian context.

Over 1.5 million professionals across eight countries have already leveraged the SpeakIn advantage. Now, this ICF-backed initiative will further solidify its position as the go-to corporate skilling partner for global enterprises.

Key Focus Areas of the SpeakIn-ICF Partnership

Global Recognition for Coaches: Elevating coaching as a profession by providing certified, high-quality training and global exposure.

Human-Tech Synergy: Seamlessly integrating human interaction with cutting-edge technology to make elite coaching accessible worldwide.

Corporate Integration: Partnering with 1,000+ leading enterprises to embed ICF-certified programs into internal coaching ecosystems.

Thought Leadership Expansion: Leveraging platforms like Asia Dialogues to set industry benchmarks and drive global discussions on leadership excellence.

Help organisations build self-sustaining and scalable coaching cultures.

What This Means for the Future of Executive Learning

“With the rise of AI, absolute digitization, and evolving corporate dynamics, coaching has become the cornerstone of sustainable professional growth. Our partnership with ICF positions SpeakIn at the forefront of this revolution in Asia and beyond,” said Deepshikha Kumar, Founder of SpeakIn.

“This collaboration is not just about certification; it’s about creating a lasting impact in corporate learning. By leveraging our extensive network and expertise, we are enabling professionals to reach their highest potential with globally recognized coaching,” added Praveen Kumar, Co-founder of SpeakIn.

“Quality and Standards are what makes coaching powerful and empowering. Excellence and integrity are at the heart of each coaching engagement. Any entity promoting and providing coaching must adhere to the highest standards in the field – to protect its clients and to deliver lasting results. This partnership will enable many organizations to engage with a trusted partner for transformation and thriving” said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, ICF’s CEO.

A disruptor in the enterprise-learning platform space, SpeakIn empowers its users to access the highest quality coaches and mentors in a flexible manner. Big names such as former KPMG CEO Richard Rekhy, bestselling author Mimi Nicklin, TEDx speaker Friska Wirya and other celebrated experts like former Softbank India MD, Manoj Kohli and Dr. Timothy Low, former CEO of Gleneagles Hospitals, Singapore, have shared their expertise with professionals seeking insightful learning.

Hashtag: #SpeakIn #partnership #ICF

https://www.speakin.co/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/speakin

https://x.com/speakin_global

https://www.facebook.com/Yourspeakin

https://www.instagram.com/speakin_official

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SpeakIn

SpeakIn is Asia’s largest digital campus for 1:1 coaching and group speaker sessions. Helping enterprise learners solve their professional problems of leadership, motivation, diversity, sustainability and more, the sessions are delivered by a highly curated network of global CxOs, SMEs, Thought Leaders and Certified Coaches. Headquartered in Singapore, SpeakIn continues to serve marquee clients across the region. Over 1.5 million professionals in 8 countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform. Fun fact, SpeakIn owns the largest network of over 30 speaker bureau’s globally. Please feel free to see more of us at www.speakin.co

ICF

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing professional coaching. As the premier accrediting and credentialing body, ICF is committed to excellence, research, and the promotion of coaching as a transformative leadership tool. With over 62,000 members across 157 countries, ICF is synonymous with excellence in coaching certification and accreditation.