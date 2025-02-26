Strategic Partnership Between INCUBASE Studio and TORICO: New Synergy in the Asian and Global Anime Market

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anime experience curation company INCUBASE Studio has announced a strategic alliance with the listed Japanese company TORICO. This partnership seeks to leverage the strengths of both companies to promote Japanese anime works and culture throughout Asia and globally. Together, they are set to create new entertainment experiences that resonate with anime enthusiasts around the world.

TORICO operates across a diverse range of businesses, including various e-commerce platforms for manga, manga publishing, offline events and themed venues. The company has successfully hosted over 300 manga-related events throughout Japan. Through this collaboration with INCUBASE Studio, TORICO aims to further expand its reach into markets beyond Japan.

INCUBASE Studio brings a wealth of expertise in curating and organizing IP-themed experiences, backed by a robust network of partners throughout Asia and internationally. The studio is known for crafting immersive events that cater to local cultures, successfully hosting numerous touring exhibitions in vibrant cities like Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hangzhou in Mainland China. In addition, INCUBASE Studio has set up its own anime cultural experience hub, INCUBASE Arena, alongside a retail store, INCUShop, which significantly broadens the availability of Japanese anime works, merchandise and food and beverage experiences across Hong Kong, East Asia, Southeast Asia and beyond.

Based in Hong Kong, INCUBASE Studio has expanded its presence with studios in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei. The company has launched INCUBASE Arena in both Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, fostering a vibrant community for anime lovers. Looking ahead, INCUBASE Studio plans to gradually expand into other Southeast Asian markets, mainland China, as well as regions in the Middle East, Europe and the United States. Since its founding in Hong Kong in 2021, the studio has been dedicated to developing and promoting unique touring experiences that transcend traditional attractions. By creating meticulously designed scenes, interactive installations and delicate details, INCUBASE Studio strives to deliver captivating and unforgettable experiences for anime fans.

Following the strategic business alliance, INCUBASE Studio is set to launch its first collaborative project, “Our Youth” Pop-up Store – its first-ever pop-up in Hong Kong. The pop-up store will run from March 2 to April 6 at the new INCUBASE Arena located in Mong Kok’s Chong Hing Square. This BL series, adapted from a Korean comic into a Japanese drama, beautifully captures the nuances of first love and has received widespread acclaim. Visitors can look forward to an array of photos from the show, the original comic, and a selection of official Japanese merchandise.

Both INCUBASE Studio and TORICO share a common vision of enriching people’s lives through engaging and memorable experiences. In the future, they plan to introduce a variety of anime experiences and special projects, including the design and customization of exclusive merchandise, which will be released simultaneously in Japan and other regions. This collaboration will provide various touchpoints for anime lovers and create exciting new anime entertainment experiences across Asia, including Japan and Hong Kong, and around the world.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio curates diverse IP-themed exhibition experiences that celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. The Studio brings stories to life by blending captivating content with engaging installations and interactive devices. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has been committed to realising and promoting Touring Experiences across Asia, pushing the boundaries of physical venues and experiences.

In 2024, INCUBASE Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and Malaysia as hubs for Japanese anime culture and entertainment experiences, continuously hosting a variety of popular anime IP exhibitions and related events to build a vibrant community for anime fans in both regions and the surrounding areas.

www.incubasestudio.com