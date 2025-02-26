TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2025 – Tenchijin, Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Yasuhito Sakuraba), a Japanese satellite tech company endorsed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA, has been selected as a data service provider to utilize the PALSAR-3 observation data of Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4 “DAICHI-4”(ALOS-4), which is carried out by Space Technology Directorate I of JAXA. Tenchijin will provide data services to the general public using ALOS-4 observation data until March 2028.

Tenchijin Selected as Data Service Provider of Japan Space Agency’s Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4 (ALOS-4)

This will be the first online sale¹ of such data in Japan and will enable anyone to easily and immediately purchase the data of their interest in a small area at a low price. The timing of the service will be announced shortly.

¹Users can select data, place orders, and make payments all online.

About Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4 “DAICHI-4”(ALOS-4)

The Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4 (ALOS-4) is a satellite that observes Earth’s surface using its onboard phased array type L-band synthetic aperture radar (PALSAR-3). The L-band radar technology has continuously been developed in Japan. With further improved observation performance compared to the predecessor PALSAR-2 aboard the DAICHI-2 (ALOS-2), JAXA and its prime contractor, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, are developing the satellite, aiming to achieve both high resolution and a broader observation swath.

Unlike observations by an optical sensor, radar images can be acquired day and night, as it does not require sunlight. Moreover, since radio waves can penetrate clouds, the images can be obtained regardless of weather conditions. The ALOS-4 will leverage these merits for observing and monitoring disaster-hit areas, forests, and sea ice. In addition, it will also challenge new areas, such as monitoring infrastructure displacement.

Reference: https://global.jaxa.jp/projects/sat/alos4/



About the Public Solicitation for Data Service Provider Using Observation Data of ALOS-4



JAXA aims to provide data and services to the general public, mainly through the private sector, as part of its efforts to expand the ALOS-4 observation data and service business through public-private partnerships.

This time, as part of the public solicitation for the selection of the private-sector operator, JAXA requested proposals for a project to provide ALOS-4 data to general users until FY2027. Proposals were requested to include an outline of the project, including a mechanism for general users to access ALOS-4 observation data, a project concept and vision, a schedule and implementation structure, and other information such as the price for providing data services.

Reference: https://www.satnavi.jaxa.jp/ja/news/2024/07/30/9597/index.html

Tenchijin’s Thoughts on the Space Industry



Tenchijin has launched a new initiative to expand the use of satellite data in Japan. Satellite data has the power to solve social issues in a wide range of fields, including agriculture, disaster prevention, urban planning, and energy. However, in Japan, issues such as technical hurdles, cost, and lack of awareness have hindered the spread of data. The goal of Tenchijin is to change this situation and transform satellite data from something special to something familiar.

ALOS-4, launched by JAXA in 2024, will play an innovative role in the fields of crustal deformation, disaster prevention, forest management, and agriculture with the world’s highest resolution and observation coverage. For example, in disaster-prone Japan, the ability to observe at night and under bad weather conditions can be utilized to quickly assess damage from heavy rainfall and earthquake disasters. In addition, the system is expected to be used in a variety of ways toward a sustainable society, such as estimating forest carbon stocks and determining crop acreage in the agricultural sector.

Tenchijin will make the data provided by ALOS-4 available to as many people as possible. First, Tenchijin will provide an intuitive platform that is easy for anyone to use, enabling data analysis without special knowledge. In addition, Tenchijin will develop a service model with low introduction costs to create an environment in which small and medium-sized companies and local governments can easily utilize the service. Furthermore, Tenchijin will proactively disseminate best practices and work to ensure that the value of satellite data is widely recognized.

In addition, Tenchijin will focus on human resource development through training and workshops to broaden the base of professionals who can handle data. Tenchijin will also work with local governments, private companies, and educational institutions to build an ecosystem that can solve social issues from a variety of perspectives.

The power of data will change the future. Based on this belief, Tenchijin will do its utmost to realize a sustainable future by maximizing the power of satellite data.

About Tenchijin COMPASS

In July 2022, Tenchijin released a free plan for its land evaluation engine, Tenchijin COMPASS. Tenchijin COMPASS is a land evaluation service that comprehensively analyzes, visualizes, and provides data based on various data, including big data from earth observation satellites. It can be customized for various purposes, from agricultural production to urban development, and it can find the best land for business from space.

Many people think of satellite data as photos taken from satellites. Images taken from satellites are typical satellite data, but Tenchijin COMPASS can also obtain weather information such as precipitation, topographical information represented by 3D maps, and surface temperatures observed by infrared light anywhere in the world.

Tenchijin COMPASS also allows to overlay ground data and performance data that are already available to perform composite analysis.

How to use Tenchijin COMPASS

・Cost: free

・Supported languages: English, Japanese

・Supported browsers: Google Chrome recommended, PC only

・Website URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/compass/

Contact: info-compass@tenchijin.co.jp

Tenchijin, Inc.

E-Mail: info@tenchijin.co.jp (person in charge of communication: Keisuke Sunagare)

Address: THE EAST Nihonbashi 1-chome ROOM13, 5th floor, Mitsui Building, 1-4-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business content: land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Business activities: land valuation consultancy, service development and operation using satellite data

Main clients

Water: Tokyo city, Aomori city, Fukushima city

Agriculture: Shinmei Corporation, Seiwa Corporation

Telecommunication: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

