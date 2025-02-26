SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland, the internationally recognized independent testing, inspection, and certification organization, has issued the verification statement for the palm vein recognition rate and speed of the Veno Pro Palm Vein Recognition Video Smart Lock (model: LKMSD411, hereinafter referred to as “Veno Pro“). Launched in North America by LOCKIN (U.S.) Inc. Technology, this product demonstrated performance consistent with the established test criteria, reflecting stable and reliable operation under daily use conditions.



TÜV Rheinland issued Verification for Palm Vein Recognition Rate and Speed Of the Veno Pro Video Smart Lock

As smart homes gain popularity and living standards rise, the biometric functions in smart locks have become increasingly important to users. Palm vein recognition technology, which uses infrared to read the distribution of veins in the human palm, offers several advantages over fingerprint and facial recognition, including natural live body detection, contactless convenience, hygiene, stable feature information, low environmental requirements, resistance to external damage or theft, reduced false triggers, and immunity to twin confusion. This technology is rapidly becoming a favorite in the lock industry.

However, due to its relatively recent introduction and limited recognition, smart locks equipped with palm vein recognition technology need to prove that their product performance and user experience to earn consumer trust. In response, TÜV Rheinland officially launched the “Palm Vein Recognition Rate and Speed Verification” service.

TÜV Rheinland conducted extensive palm vein recognition tests on Veno Pro in its laboratory under a reproducible and stable testing environment. The results show that Veno Pro’s average recognition time is no more than 0.17 seconds, with an average recognition success rate of no less than 99.9%. The recognition experience is stable and smooth, meeting the daily needs of users effectively.

“TÜV Rheinland recognizes that new technologies, such as palm vein recognition in the lock industry, require rigorous verification to ensure they meet consumer expectations and gain market acceptance. As a trusted partner, TÜV Rheinland is well-equipped to support manufacturers in validating the performance and reliability of their innovative products. By leveraging TÜV Rheinland’s verification services, companies can effectively demonstrate the quality and capabilities of their technologies, facilitating smoother market entry and enhancing customer trust”, Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Graeter China Electrical.

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That’s what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption.