Universal VIP Experience Private Tours Now Available through Imperial Hotel Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Imperial Hotel Osaka has begun offering the “Universal VIP Experience Private Tour” in collaboration with Universal Studios Japan.

Universal VIP Experience Private Tour

This exclusive tour is designed to provide guests with a fully customized experience tailored to their preferences. Led by dedicated guides, participants enjoy seamless access to the park‘s top attractions and amenities, making it easier to create unforgettable memories.

Imperial Hotel Osaka logo:

Universal VIP Experience Private Tour logo:

Highlights of the tour include:

– Priority access to popular attractions, ensuring a smooth and time-efficient visit.

– Dedicated VIP guidance to help guests navigate the park effortlessly.

– Access to exclusive areas and perks available only to tour participants.

Even if time is limited, this experience allows guests to enjoy a luxurious, worry-free day with family and friends, filled with precious moments that last a lifetime.

Universal VIP Experience Private Tour (Image):

Imperial Hotel Osaka:

Universal VIP Experience Private Tours

5-Hour Tour or 8-Hour Tour

Price: From 198,000 yen to 398,000 yen (for up to 4 people)

The tour includes a meal at an exclusive restaurant reserved for participants. The cost of meals is included in the tour fee.

Common Privileges

– Exclusive park entrance for tour participants.

– Personalized park experience with a dedicated tour guide.

Each guide will take guests to the most popular attractions via the shortest routes.

(Guided access is available during tour hours only.)

– Complimentary parking at Universal Studios Japan (for one car).

– Express Pass for use before or after the guided tour.

– Access to the VIP Lounge, available from park entry until closing time.

Price Examples for “Universal VIP Experience Private Tour” combined with accommodation

8-Hour Tour + Imperial Floor Junior Suite (60m2)

From 398,700 yen (for 2 people)

– Tour Fee: From 298,000 yen

– Accommodation Fee: From 100,700 yen

Notes:

– Prices vary depending on admission dates and tour options. Please visit the official website for the most up-to-date information.

– Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

– Once purchased, cancellations, time changes, date changes, or ticket modifications are not permitted. Additionally, Universal Studios Japan tickets cannot be canceled after receipt at the hotel. Exceptions apply only in cases of legal cancellation or invalidation.

– Tour benefits are subject to change and apply exclusively to tour participants. Non-participants are kindly requested not to accompany the group.

– A maximum of 10 people can participate. For groups of 5 to 10 people, additional tour fees and Studio Passes will need to be purchased for the number of participants exceeding 4.

– 1-Day Studio Passes for children aged 4 and older are not included in the plan price. These can be purchased at the hotel on the day of the visit.

– Advance payment is required to secure a tour reservation.

For reservations and inquiries, please visit: https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/en/osaka

The Imperial Hotel Osaka is an alliance hotel of Universal Studios Japan.

Image:

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements (C) & (TM) Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights (C) J.K. Rowling.

TM & (C) Universal Studios & Amblin Entertainment.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & (C) 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. CR25-0042

For details, please visit: https://www.usj.co.jp/ticket/guidetour/vip-experience.html (Japanese)