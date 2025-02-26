Vbrick Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Video Efficiency and Experiences, and Its Market-Leading Position

Vbrick stands out in the enterprise video platform (EVP) space with a strong focus on security, advanced integration capabilities, adaptability and ease of use, completeness, and a commitment to delivering a seamless video experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the enterprise video platforms industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Vbrick with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award. The company offers an end-to-end, cloud-native video platform designed to help businesses manage and distribute live and on-demand video content at scale. Vbrick meets the evolving needs of global organizations and its platform enables enterprises to reach thousands of users while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. Trusted by industry leaders such as Ford, Morgan Stanley, and FedEx, the company stands out as a premier provider in the EVP market. The platform’s integration with widely used enterprise tools like Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and ServiceNow allows customers to maximize their investment in existing technologies, fostering seamless workflows and boosting efficiency. The platform supports live subtitles for webinars and automated transcription in 11 languages for recorded content and eight languages for live content. Additionally, it provides automated translation for over 48 languages and supports uploading subtitles in more than 60, making video content more accessible for global, multicultural teams. Vbrick distinguishes itself in the EVP market with its built-in enterprise content delivery network (eCDN), which guarantees a seamless video experience by eliminating bandwidth and latency issues.

Vbrick’s ongoing innovation, such as generative AI capabilities and deep integration with enterprise tools like ServiceNow, cements its position as a leader in the EVP market. By leveraging AI to manage and utilize video content more effectively, the company provides businesses with cutting-edge tools to increase productivity across business workflows. Vbrick addresses use cases across departments and enables centralized video repositories with advanced tools, positioning itself as a true end-to-end enterprise solution. Vbrick’s ability to streamline video workflows, enhance security, and deliver insights across business functions makes it a highly strategic partner for organizations looking to maximize the potential of their video assets. Security remains a core differentiator, particularly for organizations with sophisticated privacy and compliance needs, maintaining roles and permissions even when videos are embedded into external platforms.

Natalia Casanovas, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Vbrick continues to redefine the enterprise video platform market, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of video communication and collaboration with its innovative features, strategic integrations, and commitment to accessibility.”

Unlike competitors that offer fragmented solutions, Vbrick provides an integrated platform encompassing all the tools necessary for live streaming and on-demand video use cases within a single technology stack. This unified approach reduces operating costs, improves performance, and simplifies enterprise management. With a steadfast focus on enterprise needs, including compliance, governance, and scalability, Vbrick solidifies its position as a leading video platform that offers unparalleled value and reliability. The company has achieved a break-even EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and boasts impressive gross and net retention rates, highlighting its strong value proposition among enterprise clients. With plans for further growth in 2025, including geographic expansion and strategic partnerships, the company remains well-positioned to continue scaling its enterprise-grade video solutions globally. The company’s strong financial trajectory and continued innovation position it to lead the EVP market, delivering unmatched value and support to its growing global customer base.

“Vbrick stands at the forefront of industry transformation, leveraging modern technologies and a powerful integration ecosystem to offer a safe, scalable, and innovative video platform capable of addressing the various demands of modern enterprises, including enhancing customer and employee experiences while driving organizational success. With its artificial intelligence-powered and seamless platform, the company empowers organizations to optimize their video content, enhance employee and end-user engagement, and maximize efficiency,” added Lara Forlino, ICT industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. As the market continues to grow, Vbrick’s commitment to innovation and customer success positions it as a leader in the EVP space, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for businesses navigating the future of video usage across the enterprise space. With its strong overall performance, Vbrick earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the EVP industry.

