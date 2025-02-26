Viribus Unveils the SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle: The Ultimate All-Terrain, Commuter-Friendly, Heavy-Duty Tricycle

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viribus, a top innovative brand in the mobility industry, announces its flagship electric tricycle, the Viribus SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle : a fat tire electric tricycle that strikes the perfect balance between rugged performance and daily practicality.

Viribus prides itself on pioneering innovation while providing practical, usable tricycles for adult riders of all ages. The original vision for this bike was to create a unique electric tricycle that combines the advanced features of a 3.0-inch fat tire electric tricycle with the comfort, practicality, and exceptional ease of handling associated with other Viribus traditional tricycles.



Viribus SC5 Tricycle in use

The result is the SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle– a versatile fat tire tricycle that offers formidable power in its peak 750W motor with a torque of 85N.m, impressive acceleration of up to 20mph, and superior hill-climbing ability.

At the same time, it has a low step-through frame for easy mounting and unmounting, as well as a 110 lbs (50kg)-lbs capacity rear basket for carrying groceries, running errands, or gear on outdoor adventures.

With the Viribus SC5 Fat Tire Tricycle, you can do both: it is not just designed for adventures on off-road trails but also for efficiency in everyday tasks.

Main Features of the SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle

In terms of design, ease of use, and overall riding experience, the SC5 Fat Tire is more advanced than many other fat tire tricycles in a similar category. The frame is designed to be extra long, which makes the tricycle easy to ride, more stable, and less complicated to corner. The larger front wheelbase also makes for a more comfortable riding position.

Here are more key features of the SC5 Electric Tricycle:

48V long-range lithium battery with a total range of over 38 miles on a single charge.

Spring fork, front suspension providing comfort for elderly riders and smooth riding for off-road riding.

5 modes of pedal assist for a customizable riding experience.

A 2.5-inch LCD Display with smart controls showing key stats such as speed, battery life, and pedal-assist settings, all at a glance.

7-speed transmission and a rear differential lock for a seamless ride on any terrain.

An All-Round Electric Tricycle Built for Every Need

“This tricycle combines the efficiency of fat-tire electric tricycles with the practical, usable features of a traditional electric trike.

If you want a tricycle for daily use that has all the advanced features, this is the tricycle for you. If you also want a high-performing tricycle for more adventurous purposes that has practical features you can use on a daily basis, this is also the bike for you.

It is the perfect all-in-one, which is precisely what we were going for,” says James E. Carter, Director of Product Design.

Now on Offer!

The Viribus SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle is available now at https://viribusbikes.com/ and at select retailers nationwide. For a limited time, you can take advantage of Viribus’ generous price offers for our early 2025 customers.

The SC5 comes 90% pre-assembled. All you need do is install the handlebars and front wheel and you are good to go!

About Viribus

Viribus is dedicated to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly mobility solutions. Focusing on innovation and reliability, Viribus bicycles , e-bikes , and adult tricycles are built by teams of specialists and competent engineers. Each bike is adequately tested for durability and reliability and ergonomically designed for the safety and satisfaction of every customer. With the SC5 Fat Tire, you can join Viribus and get connected to a network of contented riders all around the world.

The SC5 Fat Tire Electric Tricycle is all you need in a tricycle!