Visionary Holdings: Deeply Responding to the Concerns of the Capital Market and Demonstrating Solid Development Strength

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, in response to numerous questions from the capital market regarding Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq Stock Code: GV), the company has specifically issued this press release with the aim of providing a comprehensive and clear response to these concerns and showcasing the company’s stable development trend and broad prospects.

The company has always adhered to the mission of “Innovative Medical Technology, Protecting Human Health” and has the vision of becoming a “Global Leader in Precision Medicine.” Driven by this mission and vision, the company has been continuously exploring and making proactive efforts in the field of biomedicine, striving to bring more efficient and precise medical solutions to patients around the world.

In terms of finance, the company’s current revenue mainly comes from the transformation of phased achievements of existing businesses. Although the current revenue scale has not yet reached the explosive growth stage, with the gradual commercialization of core products, there is a strong expectation for revenue growth. The R&D expenditure has maintained a reasonable and necessary investment level over the past few years, accounting for approximately 15% of the total expenditure each year. It is mainly concentrated in the key area of early cancer screening research and development. The company’s profitability is steadily increasing. Through optimizing the cost structure and improving operational efficiency, it has achieved positive growth in marginal profit. In terms of sources of funds, the company mainly relies on the cash reserves accumulated in the early stage, long-term credit cooperation with financial institutions, and continuous capital injection from strategic investors to ensure sufficient financial support for various R&D and investment activities. Currently, the debt level is within a reasonable range in the industry, and the financial structure is stable.

Facing fierce market competition, Visionary Holdings has unique competitiveness in innovation ability and R&D speed. The company focuses on breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies in niche areas, with early cancer screening and targeted detection as its core, and adopts a differentiated competition strategy. For example, in the field of home cancer detection technology, the company’s developed rapid home detection technologies for cervical cancer and colorectal cancer have entered the clinical trial stage and are expected to be officially launched on the market within 18 months. The commercialization model will adopt a combination of B2B and B2C. It will not only establish cooperation with hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies but also directly sell to consumers through online channels. The company’s detection technology focuses on detecting precancerous lesions. It is fast and convenient, allowing self-testing at home, and the results can be obtained within 15 minutes. With a lower detection cost, it has stronger market competitiveness.

In terms of the profit model, in addition to the above-mentioned commercialization path of cancer screening technology, the company will also expand its profit channels through means such as technology licensing and joint development. For future expansion plans, the company’s funds mainly come from diversified financing channels, including strategic investment, bond financing, etc. While ensuring the capital demand, it will carefully plan equity financing to minimize the dilution impact on existing shareholders.

Visionary Holdings has always adhered to the development concept of rigor and innovation. Under the guidance of the mission of “Innovative Medical Technology, Protecting Human Health,” it is striding forward towards the vision of becoming a “Global Leader in Precision Medicine.” The company is confident that with its solid technical strength, reasonable financial planning, and clear market strategy, it will achieve greater success in both the capital market and the medical field, create long-term value for shareholders, and contribute to the development of the global medical cause.