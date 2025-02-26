Walnut Coding and Tsinghua University Partner to Advance Youth Coding Education and Foster Future Science and Technology Innovation Talent

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Walnut Coding (the “company”), a leading online coding education provider for young learners, and Tsinghua University’s Department of Computer Science and Technology have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance youth coding education. The partnership is designed to enhance the company’s curriculum quality and foster innovation, equipping students with the skills necessary to become future leaders in science and technology.

Through this partnership, the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Tsinghua University will collaborate with Walnut Coding to refine and elevate its curriculum design. This initiative will encompass planning, content development, and innovative teaching methodologies for Python and C++ courses, ensuring that students are not only equipped with theoretical knowledge but also empowered with practical application and problem-solving skills.

The newly developed curriculum places a strong emphasis on fostering problem-solving and bridging theory with practice. By leveraging Tsinghua University’s extensive expertise in computer science and Walnut Coding’s profound experience in youth programming education, this partnership enhances the scientific rigor, systematic structure, and practical applicability of coding courses. The program is aligned with industry standards and is tailored to meet the learning needs of students across different age groups.

Wang Yuhang, Co-founder of Walnut Coding, stated, “Walnut Coding has always been committed to enhancing education through technology. Our collaboration with Tsinghua will drive innovation in youth coding education and offer continuous support for technological progress. We believe this partnership will help cultivate future leaders in science and technology innovation.”

The partnership between Walnut Coding and Tsinghua University aligns with a new government outline aimed at enhancing education. The outline emphasizes the need to strengthen scientific education, foster innovation in primary and secondary schools, and establish a new framework for science and AI education. Through this collaboration, both parties will combine their resources and expertise to enhance youth coding education, refine curricula, and provide students with a more efficient and systematic learning experience, thereby promoting a comprehensive upgrade in youth coding education.

About the Department of Computer Science and Technology of Tsinghua University

The Department of Computer Science and Technology of Tsinghua University was established in 1958. After more than 60 years, it has developed into a computer department with strong comprehensive teaching and scientific research strength and great influence in the field of computer science internationally, playing an important role in the development of China’s computer industry and even in the construction of the national economy.

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, the Company offers differentiated, fun, and engaging coding learning courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process. As of February 2024, Walnut Coding had 7.2 million cumulative paying users.