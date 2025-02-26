Yardi Acquires Visual Media Technology Company LCP Media

Evolved partnership brings innovative services to multifamily clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yardi® has acquired LCP Media, a visual media technology company that creates virtual tours, photography and other media for the rental housing industry. The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to marketing technology innovations, with LCP bringing visual media expertise to the Yardi multifamily suite of offerings.



LCP Media’s skills, creativity and cutting-edge technology will provide tremendous benefit to multifamily clients with RentCafe® websites. The implementation of LCP Media’s visual media services across websites and apartment listings will greatly enhance the renter experience while saving time for marketing and leasing teams.

“We’re excited to share that LCP Media has been acquired by Yardi,” said Wojciech Kalembasa, CEO of LCP Media. “This collaboration means greater resources, enhanced innovation and a continued focus on improving the client and resident experience. Together, we’re well positioned to help our clients achieve their leasing and marketing goals. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead and remain dedicated to delivering the best digital tools and technology in the industry.”

With the acquisition, Yardi and LCP Media can provide more comprehensive and integrated functionality surrounding digital media, allowing clients to better showcase their communities.

“Yardi looks forward to growing our marketing services alongside LCP Media,” shared Esther Bonardi, vice president at Yardi, representing REACH by RentCafe. “This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to helping renters find their next home and properties find their next renter — advancing our solutions to make that journey easier and more efficient.”

About LCP Media

LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media and digital marketing technology company. We provide a full menu of content and services, including our innovative TourBuilder virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging and floor plans. LCP Media is a forward-thinking leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining exceptional technology solutions with our dedicated customer service.

Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it’s Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.

Raymond James acted as financial adviser to LCP Media in connection with the transaction.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.