ZIM Launches Employer Branding Campaign in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. , a global leader in shipping and logistics, announced the launch of an Employer Brand Campaign in Hong Kong. Following a very successful campaign launched in the US in November 2024, the current initiative aims at attracting top talent to ZIM’s regional office in Asia. The campaign will showcase ZIM’s corporate culture and the values that make it a unique and dynamic workplace within this vital and impactful industry so central to Hong Kong and the entire region.

While ZIM ranks 9th globally, its market share in the Transpacific trade is significantly higher than its global share, and the company is an important player in this crucial global trade lane, underscoring the need to attract high-quality talent to meet the substantial demands in this region.

In the week leading up to the campaign, an internal launch event was held, involving a diverse range of employees who shared their career paths within the company. Employees and managers discussed the company’s efforts to operate according to its values, with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Notably, ZIM’s green ships, which now make up half of the fleet in Transpacific trade, were highlighted as a key component of the company’s portfolio.

Campaign Platforms and Focus

The campaign slogan, “Explore your potential. Be The Z Factor,” reflects ZIM’s recognition of the importance of its employer brand in attracting skilled individuals who align with the company’s ethos and culture. The campaign is based on messages developed through extensive research and direct input from current ZIM employees. By reflecting the voices of its team, ZIM’s new initiative aims to connect authentically with prospective employees who share its commitment to excellence and the distinctive Z Factor spirit.

The campaign aims to inform potential candidates about ZIM and why it is an excellent option for career development in the global economy and the dynamic and fast-paced shipping industry.

The campaign leverages various recruitment platforms, including social media, job search websites, and other channels to invite potential employees to join ZIM, with a focus on roles in customer service, sales, and other key positions supporting its rapidly growing global shipping services. It also aims to inform potential candidates about ZIM and why it is an excellent option for career development in a global industry.

Arik Elimelech, ZIM EVP HR and Organization, said, “As ZIM continues to grow and develop new services, we are excited to strengthen our brand and attract individuals who are ready to help us achieve our vision. This campaign is a meaningful step in building our team in Hong Kong, ensuring that we bring in not only the best talent but also those who genuinely identify with our culture and values. Our team is our strongest asset, and with their enthusiasm and dedication, I am confident this campaign will have a lasting impact.”

Yifat Ginzberg, ZIM Chief Marketing Officer, said: “We are applying marketing methodologies to our global recruitment efforts, using integrated metrics to measure both the immediate effectiveness of the campaign and long-term recruitment outcomes. By effectively communicating the company’s values and unique cultural principles, we succeed in recruiting employees who fit well and thrive within the company.”

ZIM’s Employer Brand Campaign is part of the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace where values, collaboration, and growth come together. ZIM is eager to welcome new talent and continue expanding its global impact, delivering innovative solutions across the shipping and logistics industry.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 33,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM’s differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

