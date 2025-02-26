Zuliz Expands Global Footprint with Malaysia Store Launch

IPOH, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zuliz, a leading Chinese elderly footwear brand, has taken a significant step in its global expansion with the opening of its first store in Malaysia. This move underscores the brand’s commitment to strengthening its international presence and advancing its globalization strategy.



The launch follows Zuliz’s successful showcase at the Malaysia International Trade Expo in August 2024, where its innovative elderly footwear range attracted widespread attention. The event led to a strategic partnership with a local distributor, facilitating Zuliz’s entry into the Southeast Asian market. The new store not only cements the brand’s regional presence but also highlights its growing influence in the global elderly care sector.

Global Ageing: A Catalyst for Growth

Zuliz’s expansion aligns with significant demographic shifts. By 2024, the global population aged 65 and above reached 783 million, representing 9.1% of the world’s population. This ageing trend has created both challenges and opportunities, particularly in the elderly care market, where demand for high-quality, age-specific products is rising rapidly.

Invitation to Join Zuliz’s Global Partner Programme

To capitalize on these trends, Zuliz is inviting businesses worldwide to join its Global Partner Programme. The initiative offers comprehensive support in branding, product development, and operational strategies, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate with a market leader in elderly footwear.

The programme is more than a commercial venture; it is a gateway to the burgeoning silver economy, a sector poised for exponential growth as ageing populations reshape global markets. By partnering with Zuliz, businesses can unlock significant commercial value while contributing to improving the quality of life for elderly individuals worldwide.

As Zuliz continues to expand its international footprint, the brand remains focused on delivering innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of an ageing world. The Malaysia store opening marks a pivotal chapter in Zuliz’s journey toward becoming a global leader in elderly care products.