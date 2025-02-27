AIM Vaccine’s mRNA RSV Vaccine Approved for U.S. Clinical Trials

Innovation and Global Expansion Attract Capital Reassessment



AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6660.HK)

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The stocks in the Hong Kong pharmaceutical sector have recently shown an upward trend. As global capital flows positively into the pharmaceutical sector, PRC vaccine leader AIM Vaccine (06660.HK) announced on February 26 that its self-developed mRNA RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine has recently received clinical trial approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine shows significantly higher humoral and cellular immunity compared to international marketed products. This product is expected to become a new growth driver for AIM Vaccine.

Analysts believe that the recent popularity of AI healthcare concepts in the Hong Kong stock market, benefiting from the recovery in market demand, performance growth, and rapid international expansion, is drawing more attention to the booming biopharmaceutical industry.

In line with the overall positive industry trend, AIM Vaccine has recently published several announcements, not only fully integrating DeepSeek’s large model to drive deep penetration of AI technology across the research, production, sales, and management sectors but also initiating a strategic upgrade to become an “AI + Smart Vaccine Enterprise.” Its ongoing mRNA RSV vaccine and mRNA shingles vaccine have both made significant progress, particularly the mRNA RSV vaccine obtaining U.S. clinical approval in a short time, demonstrating its innovation strength and instilling firm confidence in its performance growth and international expansion.

Fosun International Securities’ initial coverage report1 on AIM Vaccine notes that the company, leveraging its differentiated technological advantages and comprehensive product layout, not only displays significant leading potential in the domestic market but also has broad prospects for expansion in the international market, positioning itself to occupy an important place in the global vaccine market.

At this point in time, looking at the entire Hong Kong pharmaceutical sector, data tracked by Zheshang International shows that as of the week of February 23, the overall PE valuation level for the Hong Kong healthcare industry remains below the average since 2018, and there is still a significant gap compared to the peak levels.

Ping An Securities points out2, “Various policies supporting innovative drugs are being rolled out, and we believe the innovative drug sector has clear positive signals from a policy perspective.” Sinolink Securities anticipates that recent A-share and Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical companies are about to enter their annual report window, expecting a sector-wide performance reversal post-reports, and the subsequent improvement in operational conditions and changes in performance rhythm are worth continuous tracking.

Focusing on AIM Vaccine as a leader in the vaccine industry, the Fosun International Securities research report suggests that AIM Vaccine’s valuation is lower than that of major Chinese competitors and global vaccine giants, indicating an overreaction by the market to its short-term losses and still low expectations for growth or profitability. The report predicts that from 2024 to 2027, AIM Vaccine’s revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will reach 47%, with a projected breakeven in 2025 and net profit expected to exceed RMB 1.52 billion by 2027.

The approval of AIM Vaccine’s mRNA RSV vaccine for clinical trials in the U.S. is seen by analysts as further validation of the company’s “Innovation + Expansion” capabilities, potentially providing substantial support for the company’s performance growth and valuation recovery.