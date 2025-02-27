Allianz Asia Pacific Celebrates the Inaugural Graduation of 200 Agents and Agency Leaders from the Pinnacle Excellence Program in Partnership with INSEAD

Setting a New Standard in Future-Proofing the Next Generation of Financial Advisors

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Asia Pacific proudly announces the inaugural graduation of 200 agents and agency leaders from its Pinnacle Excellence Program (PEP), a first-of-its-kind initiative co-designed with INSEAD, one of the world’s leading business schools. This milestone underlines Allianz’s dedication to equipping its agency force with advanced skills and insights to navigate the evolving financial landscape, while also supporting the broader Pinnacle 2030 strategy focused on sustainable growth and enhanced client engagement.

Transformative Outcomes and Strong Agency Performance

Graduates of this first cohort demonstrated over 40% growth in productivity, and nearly 40% qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT)—a global standard of excellence in financial advisory. These accomplishments contributed to Allianz’s robust 9M 2024 agency performance, marked by a 19% increase in New Business Value (NBV) and 8% growth in Annualised Premiums (ANP). Notably, ANP per active agent climbed by 11%, reflecting a strategic emphasis on developing a high-performing, client-focused agency network.

A Program Created “For Agents, By Agents”

PEP was developed through extensive collaboration with leading industry practitioners, including Allianz’s top-performing agents and leaders across Asia Pacific. Their on-the-ground insights shaped a specialized learning journey that addresses the key drivers of long-term success in today’s competitive market. Unlike conventional insurance training programs, PEP integrates both academic rigor and practical application through:

– Blended Learning Delivery: Combining theoretical case studies, action-based projects, and role-playing exercises.

– Focused Skill Modules: Spanning Customer Psychology, Leadership, Communication, and Entrepreneurial Strategies.

– Real-World Application: Equipping participants to translate classroom learnings into tangible results, from client engagement to team leadership.

“Our vision at Allianz is to build a world-class agency force that delivers exceptional service and trusted financial solutions,” said Anusha Thavarajah, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Asia Pacific. “The Pinnacle Excellence Program is a key pillar of our Pinnacle 2030 strategy, designed to elevate our agency force, enhance client engagement, and drive long-term growth. Through this program, we are not just transferring knowledge—we’re shaping the future of financial advisory by equipping our agents with the skills, tools, and mindset needed for sustainable success.”

Elevating Industry Standards

In an environment where customer expectations continue to evolve, PEP graduates emerge as highly skilled advisors and leaders committed to safeguarding their clients’ financial well-being. By emphasizing lifelong learning, advanced financial planning expertise, and leadership development, Allianz aims to raise the bar for quality advisory services in the region.

“At INSEAD, we believe in developing responsible leaders who can navigate complexity and drive meaningful impact,” said Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Dean of the Asia Campus at INSEAD. “Our collaboration with Allianz in the Pinnacle Excellence Program exemplifies this mission—combining world-class business education with real-world application to empower agents with the knowledge, skills, and strategic mindset needed to lead and create positive change in today’s financial landscape.”

Looking Ahead: Growth and Future Enhancements

The 200 graduates represent a diverse mix of new agents, aspiring leaders, and experienced professionals—each benefiting from PEP’s structured, hands-on approach. Building on this success, Allianz will expand the program in the coming years, allowing more agents to:

– Access innovative learning methods tailored to an ever-changing market.

– Develop leadership capabilities that drive team performance and client trust.

– Contribute to sustainable growth in Asia’s dynamic financial services industry.

Allianz remains committed to creating industry-leading development pathways that prepare advisors for tomorrow’s challenges, ensuring clients receive best-in-class financial guidance well into the future.

About Allianz in Asia

Asia is one of the core growth regions for Allianz, characterized by a rich diversity of cultures, languages and customs. Allianz has been present in the region since 1910, when it first provided fire and marine insurance in the coastal cities of China. Today, Allianz is active in 14 markets* in the region, offering its core businesses of property and casualty insurance, life, protection, and health solutions, as well as asset management. With its more than 32,000 staff, Allianz serves the needs of over 18 million customers in the region across multiple distribution channels and digital platforms.

*Allianz Asia Pacific Operating Entities only (10): China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan region, Thailand Including other Allianz Global Lines (14): Above including Brunei, Hong Kong SAR, Pakistan, South Korea.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with around 125 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 746 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2023, over 157,000 employees achieved total business volume of 161.7 billion euros and an operating profit of 14.7 billion euros for the group.