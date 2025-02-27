Arrow Home’s First Store in Vietnam Opens, Leading China’s Smart Manufacturing to Global Markets with Smart Home Solutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 26, Arrow, a leading Chinese smart home brand, officially entered the Southeast Asian market, launching its flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, covering over 1,000 square meters. Under the theme “Smart Choice, Global Quality,” the store showcases smart bathroom products in immersive settings, offering consumers intelligent home solutions. This milestone marks a new phase in Arrow’s global strategy, not only achieving a milestone breakthrough of international expansion but also demonstrating China’s smart manufacturing capabilities through localized innovation.



Exhibition Hall of Arrow Vietnam Flagship Store

With a strategy of “integrating global R&D, manufacturing, and sales”, Arrow is accelerating its global development. Backed by 8 R&D centers and 10 major manufacturing bases, the company has established an efficient supply chain and plans to set up regional headquarters in Vietnam, Thailand, and key markets across Europe and North America. Strengthening its “Belt and Road Initiative” market presence, Arrow is expanding its network of exclusive stores in emerging markets. The company strategically focuses on the smart home ecosystem, developing technologies for smart toilets and ergonomic products, and driving localized innovation to develop products as required by local markets. In collaboration with DASH Group and other local partners, Arrow aims to offer immersive shopping experiences and one-stop service solutions, transitioning from merely exporting products to globalizing brand value, technical standards, and service systems.

Looking ahead, Arrow will continue to develop with innovation, offering intelligent and comfortable home experiences to consumers worldwide while setting a new benchmark for China’s smart manufacturing and leading the rapid development of the global smart home industry.