Asian Agri Distributes Essential Food to Flood Victims in Pangkalan Kerinci District and Langgam District in Riau Province

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Asian Agri, a member of the RGE group of companies, recently provided essential food to help alleviate the hardships faced by the flood victims in Pangkalan Kerinci District and Langgam District, Pelalawan Regency of Riau Province in Indonesia through its business units PT Inti Indosawit Subur (PT IIS) and PT Mitra Unggul Pusaka (PT MUP). The total aid provided includes 1,350 kg of rice and 150 boxes of instant noodles, which enabled the local communities to meet their critical food needs during this challenging time.

PT IIS delivered the food supplies, which included rice and instant noodles, to the Pelalawan Regency Social Service Office, which were received by the Head of the Social Service, Ewin Rommel, MARS, and his team.

Ewin expressed his gratitude for the support, stating, “We would like to thank Asian Agri for the timely assistance. This aid, especially in the form of rice and instant noodles, is crucial to those affected by the floods. We will work with the Pelalawan Regency Flood Victim Handling Team to ensure that the aid reaches the affected areas. The floods, which have been ongoing for almost two weeks due to the overflowing Kampar River, have caused significant disruptions and we hope that more companies will follow suit in supporting the victims of this disaster.”

PT MUP extended similar support by distributing food supplies to the residents in Langgam District, which were received by Maskandar, Head of Langgam District. Maskandar acknowledged the company’s generosity, stating, “We are grateful to Asian Agri for their concern. The food supplies will be collected and distributed by local officers to the evacuation posts, particularly in Langgam Village and Tambak Village, where the floods impact has been the most severe.”

Asian Agri’s Sustainability Operation and CSR Manager, Putu Grhyate Yonata Aksa, commented on the initiative, “We understand the enormous impact that this disaster has had on the local communities, and we feel compelled to provide assistance. We hope that this contribution can help ease the burden of those affected by the flood. Our support is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to the well-being of the communities in Pangkalan Kerinci and Langgam, and we pray for the floodwaters to recede soon and for the situation to improve.”

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia’s leading national private companies producing crude palm oil (CPO) since 1979. To date, Asian Agri manages 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employs over 20,000 people.

As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government’s Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Program (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. Additionally, the company fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to bring positive impacts on their welfare and economic improvement.

By implementing a zero-burning policy and sustainable plantation management practices, Asian Agri helps smallholders increase productivity, crop yields, supply chain traceability and supports them in obtaining certifications. Asian Agri’s factories utilise state-of-the-art technology harnessing self-generated green energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

All business units under the umbrella of Asian Agri have obtained ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification. Currently, Asian Agri’s core plantations in North Sumatra, Riau, and Jambi provinces, as well as plasma smallholders plantations in Riau and Jambi provinces, are 100% RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified. Simultaneously, ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) has been achieved for all plantations owned by Asian Agri and its partner farmers.

Asian Agri’s success as one of the leading CPO producers has been internationally recognised with ISO 14001 certification for all its operations. The Learning Institute in Pelalawan, Riau, and the seedling center in Kampar, Riau, are also ISO 9001 certified. Furthermore, Asian Agri’s research and development centre in Tebing Tinggi has been certified by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, ensuring high standards.