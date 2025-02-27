AW Education International Donates $500,000 to Lead a New Paradigm for Global Talent Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 19th, the 2025 Spring International Future Forum was held at Stanford University. The event was hosted by the School of Medicine’s Center for Integrative Medicine at Stanford University, co-hosted by the International Youth Alliance “Buddy Inspires Me (BIM),” and co-organized by the AW Heritage Education Institute.

The forum brought together global scholars and elites, including Wang Jing, Founder and CEO of AW Education International, and Guo Liwei, Co-Founder of AW Education International and Executive Dean of the AW Heritage Education Institute, to discuss cutting-edge topics in future education and youth development.



The founder and CEO of AW Education International, Wang Jing (fifth from the right) Co-founder and Executive Dean of the AW Heritage Education Institute, Guo Liwei (sixth from the right)

At the forum, the AW Heritage Education Institute announced a generous $500,000 donation to the BIM International Youth Alliance. As a permanent director of BIM, Wang Jing, Founder and CEO of AW Education International, expressed that the organization would utilize global high-quality resources to support the growth and development of young students. This initiative represents a significant strategic step for AW Education International in the field of international youth leadership development.

Synergy of Vision: Empowering Youth Leaders with BIM

Amidst the profound transformation of the global landscape, AW Education International has recognized that traditional education models can no longer meet the needs of future society for versatile leaders. Committed to innovation and breakthroughs, the organization strives to empower young students through diverse and effective approaches, aiming to cultivate leadership talent for both family succession and global development.

BIM, an international youth organization initiated by young students, aims to break down barriers in academia, thought, and resources, creating a barrier-free, boundaryless platform for youth development. This vision aligns perfectly with AW Education International’s mission of “enhancing students’ global competence”.

The $500,000 donation will focus on linking top-tier global educational and technological resources, providing young students with more diverse growth opportunities. These opportunities include regularly hosting international forums, seminars, and public welfare projects, as well as offering benefits such as STEAM competitions, AI frontier exploration, interdisciplinary courses, cross-disciplinary workshops, high-end social salons, and high-end study tours. These initiatives will allow young people to interact face-to-face with top global experts and scholars, discuss global issues together, and inspire more possibilities for young students to contribute wisdom and strength to addressing global challenges.

A Decade of Transformation: From Service Provider to Global Education Ecosystem Builder

Since its establishment in 2014, AW Education International has been committed to the mission of “enhancing the global competence of Chinese students.” The brand has consistently penetrated high-net-worth customer segments, becoming a strategic partner of major banks in mainland China, a designated cooperation agency for private banking, and a partner for many high-end insurance companies and family offices.

In the era of globalization, AW Education International recognizes that the youth are the future of the nation and the hope of the world. At the donation ceremony, Guo Liwei, Co-Founder of AW Education International and Executive Dean of the AW Heritage Education Institute, also emphasized the importance of the alliance: “We hope that through cooperation with BIM, we can provide a global platform for young people to transcend national boundaries and break down barriers. We can help link higher-quality academic resources and practical opportunities, allowing them to access cutting-edge academic knowledge, participate in meaningful public welfare activities, and develop their leadership and teamwork skills, ultimately becoming an important force for social progress and family succession.”

This donation and cooperation mark a significant milestone in AW Education International’s ten-year journey and a perfect interpretation of its accumulated experience. It not only demonstrates the organization’s forward-looking vision as an industry leader but also signifies its transformation from an educational service provider to a global education ecosystem builder.

Amid the challenges of globalization, AW Education International is innovatively creating a bridge that integrates Eastern and Western education. By doing so, it offers Chinese wisdom and practical models for nurturing a new generation of global leaders and family successors, contributing to the development of global governance in a new era.