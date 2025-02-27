Coordinated regional strategy pays dividends

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China Daily: This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, a strategy that has reshaped the area.



A view of the Grand Canal CBD in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center. Wang Danfeng / for China Daily

The strategy focuses on “one core and two wings”. One core refers to Beijing’s leading role in the coordinated development of the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region. Primary tasks include relieving Beijing of functions nonessential for the capital, optimizing its capital functions and addressing the “big city” problems. While advancing the relocation of functions nonessential for the capital, efforts are being made to promote reorganization, driving the wider development of the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region.

Over the past decade, the three places have not only pursued the relief of functions nonessential for the capital but advanced the harmonized growth of the “two wings to the capital city”: Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Tongzhou district and the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei province. This has led to increased integration across key sectors, propelling the region toward a new era of collaborative progress.

By mutually reinforcing each other’s strengths, they have fostered a new atmosphere of coordinated development. In 2024, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei achieved impressive GDP growth rates of 5.2 percent, 5.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, all surpassing the national average.

The combined regional economic output soared to 11.5 trillion yuan ($1.58 trillion), underscoring the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region’s pivotal role as a driving force for high-quality national development.

This year, Beijing is poised to achieve breakthroughs in the implementation of the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei development strategy, with a focus on accelerating the establishment of a modern capital metropolitan area, local officials said.

Key initiatives include the steadfast relief of functions nonessential for the capital, the orderly relocation of landmark projects from State-owned enterprises and government departments, and the enhancement of public services through the use of reclaimed spaces.

Furthermore, emphasis will be placed on upholding high standards and quality in the development of the Xiong’an New Area, particularly in critical areas such as basic education, healthcare, and vocational training innovation. Support will be extended to the advancement of the Zhongguancun Science Park in Xiong’an.

Beijing is set to expedite the high-quality development of its administrative center, advancing projects like a comprehensive transport hub, a national green development demonstration zone, and fostering innovative industrial growth in the Tongzhou-Wuqing-Langfang area.

Prioritizing coordinated innovation and industrial collaboration, efforts will be directed toward leveraging the Jingjinji National Center for Technology Innovation, which promotes the incubation and transformation of technological achievements across the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region.

Moreover, measures will be taken to enhance the quality and efficiency of advanced manufacturing clusters; establish the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei intelligent connected new energy vehicle sci-tech eco-park; and boost the development of commercial aerospace, low-altitude industries, and synthetic biology, collaboratively nurturing new quality productive forces in the region.

To accelerate the construction of a modern capital metropolitan area, Beijing will enhance transport infrastructure by completing the tunnel section of the Beijing-Tangshan Intercity Railway and initiating a high-speed road linking Chengde city in Hebei with Pinggu district in Beijing. Moreover, the coverage of customized shuttle bus services for commuting in Beijing will be expanded.

Greater action will be taken to address air pollution during autumn and winter, and enhance joint management of cross-border rivers like the Chaobai and Yongding.