CYBERDSA RETURNS TOWARDS GREATER DIGITAL INNOVATION, COLLABORATION AND RESILIENCE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, the nation is set to play a pivotal role in shaping regional cybersecurity strategies. Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2025, launched today by the Minister of Digital, YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo, who was represented by his Deputy Minister, YB Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong, will serve as a platform to enhance cybersecurity resilience, foster international cooperation, and accelerate the development and deployment of AI-driven security solutions.



CyberDSA 2025 Officially Launched – A milestone event with key figures from Aerosea Exhibitions, CyberSecurity Malaysia, the Ministry of Digital, and the Malaysia Armed Forces.

This flagship event, taking place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), underscores Malaysia’s commitment to advancing a shared digital future for ASEAN.

“Under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, we are prioritising the development of a unified approach to cybersecurity, aligning infrastructure and policies for cohesive practices across the region. CyberDSA 2025 directly supports this goal by facilitating knowledge-sharing and promoting collaboration between governments, businesses, and academia on education, AI-driven research, and workforce development. This will ensure that ASEAN has the talent pool ready to lead the future of digital security,” said YB Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong, Deputy Minister of Digital, who officiated the event on behalf of YB Tuan Gobind.

The launch event was attended by YBhg. Encik Shakib Ahmad Shakir bin Jamaluddin, Deputy Secretary General (Strategic & Management), Ministry of Digital Malaysia; YBhg. Tuan Al-Ishsal bin Prof. Dato‘ Ishak T. Kechik, Chairman of CyberSecurity Malaysia; YBhg. Rear Admiral Fadhil bin Abdul Rahman, Director General of the Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Division, Malaysia Armed Forces; YBhg. Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, Chief Executive Officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia, and YBhg. Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, alongside other government officials, industry leaders, and cybersecurity professionals.

Six leading companies—Recorded Future a Mastercard company, MEASAT, Gigamon, Ofisgate, Exabeam, and AML Systems—formally handed over their contracts of participation to Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, organisers of CyberDSA 2025, solidifying their commitment to the event. Their involvement reinforces the growing industry support and highlights the strategic importance of cybersecurity across multiple sectors.

CyberDSA 2025: ASEAN’s Premier Cybersecurity Platform

Since its inception in 2023, CyberDSA has become Malaysia’s premier content-focused cybersecurity event, designed by the industry, for the industry. It has built a strong reputation for bringing together high-ranking regulators, influential policymakers, military and defence authorities, CISOs, government officials, industry practitioners, and leading researchers from around the world. With its focus on cutting-edge insights and breakthrough technologies, CyberDSA serves as a critical platform for advancing digital resilience, AI-driven security, and global competitiveness in an ever-evolving cyber landscape.

Under the theme “Pioneering the Future of a Resilient Digital Nation,” the 2025 edition will feature over 150 exhibitors from 30 countries, 80 VIP delegations from 20 nations, and 100 world-class speakers, attracting over 8,000 trade visitors from across the globe.

“This year, CyberDSA 2025 is set to be our most ambitious edition yet, with an expanded global presence, a stronger lineup of distinguished speakers, and an agenda designed to address the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity and digital resilience,” said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Organising Chairman of CyberDSA 2025.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a niche concern; it is a fundamental pillar of national resilience, business stability, and societal trust. CyberDSA 2025 will continue to bridge gaps, foster knowledge-sharing, and empower decision-makers to implement proactive and robust cybersecurity strategies,” he added.

Key Features of CyberDSA 2025

Organised with strong support from the Ministry of Digital, CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces, CyberDSA 2025 will provide a dynamic platform to explore the latest advancements, strategic opportunities, and key developments shaping the future of digital security. The event will feature an extensive focus on critical areas such as blockchain, cryptocurrency and database security, IoT and application security, incident response, and the transformative impact of generative AI.

Throughout the three-day event, satellite forums will bring together thought leaders and experts to discuss pressing cybersecurity challenges, including Quantum Safe Migration, Advancing Cryptocurrency Investigations, and ASEAN Vehicle Forensic Investigation. These discussions will offer valuable insights into emerging threats and technological innovations while shaping policies and strategies that will strengthen digital ecosystems across the region.

To drive innovation and nurture new talent, CyberDSA 2025 will host a full-fledged hackathon and Cyber Labs, creating a platform for young cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and startups to showcase their solutions and compete in real-world challenges. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with the latest industry trends through the Flash Talk Zone and dedicated tech update sessions, offering concise yet impactful discussions on cutting-edge developments in cybersecurity.

Strategic collaborations will be a focal point of CyberDSA 2025, with key Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremonies taking place to formalise partnerships between leading cybersecurity firms, defence agencies, and technology providers. These alliances will play a crucial role in advancing cybersecurity capabilities and fostering cross-industry cooperation.

As in previous years, CyberDSA 2025 will culminate in the prestigious Malaysia Cyber Security Awards, an evening dedicated to recognising excellence in cybersecurity innovation, leadership, and industry contributions. This prestigious evening will recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant strides in securing digital infrastructure and strengthening cybersecurity resilience.

As Malaysia strengthens its digital economy and cybersecurity framework, CyberDSA remains at the forefront, not only uniting global leaders and cutting-edge technologies but also driving business opportunities, fostering cross-border collaborations, and unlocking new investments in cybersecurity solutions. With strategic partnerships and a forward-thinking agenda, CyberDSA 2025 is set to drive meaningful change and lasting progress.