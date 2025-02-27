Datamine and Mine Vision Systems to Introduce Technology and Distribution Partnership to Advance Underground Mining Operations at Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference

Datamine and Mine Vision Systems (MVS) have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Datamine’s mapping and sampling software with MVS’ real-time mapping and perception systems to revolutionize underground data collection and analysis. The partnership enables Datamine to market the combined solution and deliver a complete solution to its customer base.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Datamine, a global leader in mining software solutions, and Mine Vision Systems (MVS), a pioneer in advanced underground mining digitalization, are introducing a streamlined analysis solution to deliver the precise, actionable insights required to optimize production operations in underground mining. The partnership will provide mining professionals with unparalleled capabilities in data collection, analysis, and visualization.

“The partnership between Datamine’s Studio Mapper and MVS’s FaceCapture sets a new industry standard for geological data capture. By combining two cutting-edge technologies, we deliver an innovative, best-in-class solution that exceeds the sum of its parts.” said John Bailey, CEO at Datamine. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to equipping geologists with the most advanced solutions available—there’s nothing like it on the market today.”

The integration of leading solutions from Datamine and MVS will enable mining professionals to capture, process, and analyze underground data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This comprehensive solution will significantly improve geological modeling, mine planning, and operational efficiency, helping companies achieve greater sustainability and cost-effectiveness in their underground mining operations.

“We believe the most successful transformational technology companies strive to deliver solutions with minimal disruption to essential workflows”, said Mike Smocer, CEO of Mine Vision Systems. “Our partnership with Datamine furthers our mission to deliver precise insights to essential decision makers at the moment of greatest impact and in a manner that fits seamlessly into existing workflows.”

PDAC attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how this collaboration enhances mapping, modeling, and analysis precision in underground mining operations. Live demonstrations will occur at Datamine’s booth number 240.

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT DATAMINE

Datamine is a leading provider of mining software solutions and consulting services, dedicated to facilitating efficient and sustainable mining operations through advanced technology. Established over 40 years ago, Datamine has grown to serve over 2,000 mining sites worldwide, become the only software vendor offering comprehensive solutions that span the entire mining value chain.

