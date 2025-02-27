Educational CSR Initiatives: APP Group Fosters Sustainability Awareness Among Japanese Students

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In August 2024, students from Sakado University of Tsukuba High School and Ehime University High School in Japan made a study visit to APP Group’s operations in Riau, Indonesia. This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration aimed at providing Japanese youth with a comprehensive understanding of sustainable practices in the forestry and pulp & paper industries.

During their visit, the students observed key stages of production, from planting to papermaking, gaining firsthand insight into APP Group’s sustainable operations. They also actively participated in tree-planting activities and learned about APP Group’s social programs, which reinforce the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

This annual educational initiative reflects APP Group’s dedication to fostering sustainability education and environmental awareness among younger generations. The collaboration with educational institutions such as Sakado University and Ehime University aligns with Japan’s emphasis on responsible industry practices and environmental education.

Yu Yamazaki, Manager of Sustainability and Corporate Communications for APP Japan, remarked, “These students are the leaders of tomorrow. I believe this experience will enable them to drive positive impacts in the relationship between Japan and Indonesia, particularly in fostering sustainable business practices.”

The students expressed enthusiasm and gratitude, noting that the visit broadened their perspectives on the paper industry and highlighted the importance of forest conservation. For many, the hands-on experience reinforced the critical role of sustainability in shaping the future of global industries.

This initiative reflects the long-term collaboration between APP Group and key stakeholders in Japan, aimed at fostering deeper understanding and connections through immersive learning experiences. By championing environmental education and sustainable practices, APP Group continues to build meaningful bridges between nations.

Through programs like these, APP Group reinforces its position as a leader in sustainability, empowering future generations with the knowledge and inspiration needed to drive positive change toward a greener and more responsible world.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.