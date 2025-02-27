Expanded Maritime, Logistics Focus & Stronger Partnerships: Super Terminal Expo Returns to Hong Kong in November 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its successful launch in 2024, Super Terminal Expo is set for its return to AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, from 4-6 November 2025, embodying a broader focus that now spans maritime and logistics alongside aviation.



(2024) Michael Wong Wai-Lun, Acting Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, participated in a VIP tour where he engaged with an exhibitor who provided an introduction to their drone product.

“Venturing into maritime and logistics, while retaining our stronghold in the aviation sector, represents a strategic enhancement of our portfolio. We aim to foster cross-sector synergies to collectively advance terminal operations and efficiencies.” said Stella Fung, General Manager – Maritime & Aviation, Informa Markets. “It’s about creating an arena where thought leaders from maritime, logistics, and aviation can come together and collectively drive the industry forward.”

This year, the event strengthens its foundation with new aviation-related collaborators, including HKIA Consultancy Limited and Global Airport Development (GAD), which will host its long-awaited return of GAD Asia, the foremost event in the region dedicated to airport development and infrastructure, held in conjunction with Super Terminal Expo this year.

“GAD Asia will return as a one-day event happening alongside Super Terminal Expo. The co-location of Super Terminal Expo and GAD Asia undoubtedly creates new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment in the region’s aviation infrastructure,” announced Claudia Kunz, Event Director, CAPA & GAD, Informa Markets. “We will unite key stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers shaping the future of airport development and finance in Hong Kong this coming November.”

In 2025, Super Terminal Expo will also continue collaborations with strategic partners Aviation Week Network (AWN), Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (HKIAA), and International Cooperation and Service Center of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (ICSCC, CAAC), whose expertise and unwavering commitment have contributed to the event’s success.

Synergies Between Maritime, Logistics and Aviation

This year, Super Terminal Expo will broaden its focus to include ports and logistics hubs alongside airports. By incorporating these three sectors, the event will create enhanced networking and business opportunities for potential partnerships and joint ventures with relevant technologies, skills and business models. This strategic expansion reflects the growing interconnectedness of global supply chains and the critical role these industries play in driving economic growth and trade efficiency.

According to the 2024 full-year report conducted by PwC[1], the Southeast Asian transport and logistics (T&L) market is demonstrating resilience amid economic challenges, with European imports from Southeast Asia increasing from €82 billion in 2013 to €158 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%.

As the demand for logistics solutions continues to rise, driven by the booming e-commerce sector and the need for enhanced operational efficiency, the necessity for smart terminal and warehouse technologies has never been more pressing. This indicates the importance of investments in logistics infrastructure is critical for meeting the evolving needs of the industry, particularly as companies prioritise resilience and adaptability in their supply chains.

Event to Focus on 8 Key Sectors Shaping the Future of Industry

Super Terminal Expo is also set to spearhead the transformation of eight key sectors, each essential in shaping the industry’s future through innovative trends, key challenges, and emerging opportunities, thereby contributing fundamentally to sustainable and prosperous terminal operations.

The eight sectors include:

Passenger Security & Boarder Control: This sector is critical for ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff at terminals. It focuses on the latest technologies and methodologies, including innovations in biometrics, surveillance systems, and screening processes. Key products include biometric screening solutions for faster identity verification, advanced X-ray machines for effective baggage screening, and automated border control gates for seamless crossings.

Passenger Services & Operations: As travel expectations rise, this sector emphasises convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Innovations like self-service kiosks, mobile applications, and personalised services that improve convenience and satisfaction will be included in this sector.

Baggage and Cargo Handling Systems: A well-equipped terminal excels in baggage and cargo handling services to minimise delays and enhance reliability in the transportation of goods. Innovative products you can find in the sector include automated baggage handling systems for real-time sorting, RFID tracking solutions for accurate baggage management, and dynamic cargo management systems for efficient loading and unloading, etc.

Apron Solutions & Ground Handling Equipment: Essential for efficient aircraft operations, this sector includes key products such as airbridges for seamless passenger boarding, pre-conditioned air (PCA) units that provide climate control to aircraft and docking guidance systems that enhance safety during arrivals and departures.

Terminal & Warehouse Technology & IT: New technologies undeniably help solve industry challenges and boost logistics efficiency. Advancements in this sector include IoT-enabled inventory systems for real-time tracking, cloud-based terminal management software for data centralisation, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for transporting goods, etc.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): As cities become increasingly congested, authorities and organisations start to explore transformative technologies that enable new modes of transportation, making air mobility solutions such as drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft popular. Key products include eVTOL prototypes, cargo drones AAM management systems and solutions, etc.

Sustainability Solutions: This sector addresses the urgent need for environmentally responsible practices within industries, focusing on innovations that reduce carbon footprints and promote sustainable operations. Key products include energy-efficient lighting solutions, advanced HVAC systems for optimised heating and cooling, and fuel pumps compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Additionally, sustainable building materials used in construction, noise-cancelling solutions reducing sound pollution in terminals, economy initiatives and effective waste management systems etc., are included in this sector.

Construction, Design & Fittings: This sector covers the architectural, engineering innovations and interior design for modern terminals and logistics hub. Key offerings include project management services, advanced car parking systems, and automatic vending machines, etc.

Unlimited Networking and Business Opportunities Continues in 2025

Happening from 4 to 6 November 2025, Super Terminal Expo also includes a conference program bringing together experts and speakers across from around the globe to discuss the vital trends and ideas related to transport and freight hubs.

