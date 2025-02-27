From Japan to India – Agoda Highlights 5 Enchanting Cherry Blossom Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Japan looks forward to the start of cherry blossom season in March, digital travel platform Agoda shares five destinations in Japan and beyond where travelers can experience the visual spectacle of the pink flower.

The cherry blossom season, also known as Sakura, offers travelers the chance to witness these stunning but fleeting blooms. Many travelers will have their eyes set on Japan, the destination most famous for cherry blossom viewing. But in addition to Japan, Agoda highlights four alternative destinations across Asia where the pink blossoms can be seen.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda said: “Cherry blossom season is a time of joy and renewal, offering travelers a chance to connect with both nature and culture. While Japan is famous for its cherry blossoms, other parts of Asia, like South Korea, India and Thailand, also offer breathtaking displays of these pink blooms. At Agoda, we’re excited to help travelers discover these beautiful destinations by offering great value deals on accommodations and flights.”

The below list shows where to enjoy the spectacular cherry blossoms in Asia:

Taipei, Taiwan (March)

Taiwan’s cherry blossoms might not be as well-known as Japan’s, but they offer an equally enchanting experience. Yangmingshan National Park, north of Taipei, is a standout location where visitors can enjoy the beautiful blooms against the backdrop of Taiwan’s stunning landscapes. The park also offers hot springs and hiking trails, making it a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts to explore beyond the blossoms in Taiwan’s spring season.

Kochi, Japan (March and April)

Each season, Kochi is one of the first places in Japan to experience the cherry blossoms, with the peak expected at the end of March. Unlike the bustling parks of Tokyo and Kyoto, Kochi’s Makino Botanical Garden provides a more intimate setting for Hanami, the tradition of enjoying cherry blossoms with picnics and festivities, which allows visitors to take in the beauty of Sakura in a peaceful setting.

Jeju Island, South Korea (March and April)

On Jeju Island, the Sakura season is expected to last from late March to early April. Jeju National University is famous for its King Cherry Trees and hosts the Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival, which features performances and street food. Many visitors dress in traditional hanbok costumes for memorable photos.

Shillong, India (November)

In India, one of the best places to see the floral Sakura spectacle is in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. Every November, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival attracts both locals and tourists to northeast India, celebrating the blooms with music, food, and cultural events.

Chiang Mai, Thailand (December – February)

For those who prefer to plan well in advance, the Sakura season in Chiang Mai, Thailand is worth considering. It usually takes place between late December and mid-February. Khun Chang Kian Highland Agriculture Research Center in Chiang Mai is known for its wild Himalayan cherry blossoms, offering a unique viewing experience. Doi Suthep-Pui National Park provides beautiful cherry blossom views amidst the park’s lush greenery.

For those planning a trip to Japan, Agoda has a special guide on how to enjoy cherry blossoms on a budget.