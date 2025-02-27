Glazing the Way: Bakery China 2025 Set to Strengthen Global Industry Ties

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th Bakery China, scheduled for May 19-22 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, is gearing up to set new benchmarks in the industry again. With an expanded exhibition space of 330,000 square meters and over 2,200 exhibitors with thousands of brands from nearly 30 countries and regions participating, the event anticipates attracting more than 400,000 visits from over 130 countries.

Launched in 1997, Bakery China has been the largest bakery exhibition globally and a leading platform for brands entering the Chinese and Asian markets. This year’s event will feature a wide range of products, including thousands making their debut. Over 20% of the exhibitors are international brands from Western Europe, North America, and Asia, among other regions.

The exhibition is not just about scale; it integrates various aspects of the baking industry, including competitions, forums and other match-making events themed around innovation and markets with more than a thousand industry leaders participating.

Creating An All-in-One Dynamic Event

Diverse: The event features five themed competitions, dozens of forums, multiple industry cluster exhibition areas, and more. With the Top Patissier of Asia 2025, other competitions and forums, it attracts over 1,000 business leaders, industry experts, and technical masters. This event seamlessly integrates exhibitions, conferences, competitions, showcases, and markets into one comprehensive annual celebration. Notably, the Bakery China Innovation Awards recognizes the most innovative and market-ready products from China’s baking supply chain and has attracted almost 200 companies to participate.

Immersive: Attendees can engage in business interactions with over 2,200 enterprises across the industry chain, participating in various competitions and observing technical demonstrations up close. Themed zones including "Innovative New Forces", "Pre-made Baking Experience" and "Healthy Baking Experience" will showcase products in a way that highlights the deep integration of product application and consumer trends.

Insightful: More than 30 forums will discuss topics such as “Pre-made Baking,” “Healthy Baking,” and “Private Brand,” focusing on differentiated innovation and market strategies to equip professionals with strategic knowledge.

Supportive: The exhibition will also introduce various services to enhance international trade connections, including an International Trade Matching Zone, which will offer thousands of targeted matchmaking services for global industry participants.

Bridging Gaps via Advanced Digital Solutions

Bakery China continues to expand and refine its cutting-edge digital platform, iBakeryChina. It drives innovation in the baking industry with 4,000+ suppliers, nearly one million buyers, and numerous product listings, offering tailored digital solutions to help businesses thrive in a competitive market.

Ma Og Chun, President of Korea Bakery Association commented, ” The bread industry in China is experiencing rapid growth, with significant expansion compared to just a few years ago.” Meanwhile, a visitor from Tajikistan praised Bakery China for the exhibited cutting-edge equipment.

Bakery China emphasizes innovation as its driving force, creating value across the industry chain to drive upgrades and growth in the baking industry and consumer market.

For pre-registration please visit: https://bakerychina.7-event.cn/t/en/news

