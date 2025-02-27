Hang Lung Announces Official Name of “Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton” at Center 66, Set to Open in Q4 2025

Enriching the Complex’s Cultural Landscape and Status as a Benchmark for Urban Excellence
HONG KONG SAR, SHANGHAI & WUXI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) today announced the official name of its new lifestyle hotel at Center 66 – Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton (“Xi Zhe”; 無錫錫喆寓，希爾頓格芮精選酒店). The name’s Chinese meaning is a nod to the hotel’s geographical location and brand philosophy of blending heritage and innovation. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, Xi Zhe is a key component of the second phase of the Center 66 development in Wuxi, and will greatly enhance the complex’s offerings of retail, office, and residential spaces to deliver holistic experiences, reinforcing its positioning as a premier destination for shoppers, business professionals, and visitors alike.
Note to Editor – Key Offerings of Center 66, Wuxi:
|
|
Year of Opening/Scheduled Completion and Gross Floor Area
|
Offerings
|
Phase One
|
Phase Two
|
Retail Mall
|
2013
Approx. 122,000 sq. m.
|
–
|
Office
|
2014 (Tower 1) and
2019 (Tower 2)
Approx. 138,000 sq. m.
in total
|
–
|
Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton
|
–
|
Scheduled to open in Q4 2025
7,165 sq. m.
encompassing 105 guestrooms, two restaurants, a lobby lounge, a bespoke event space, an indoor pool and a fitness center
|
Center Residences
|
–
|
Scheduled for completion from 2025 onwards
Two towers comprising
573 units and spanning approx. 100,000 sq. m.
in total
(Remarks: the images are artist’s impression for reference only)
Hashtag: #HangLungProperties
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the company’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is also recognized for leading the way in enhancing sustainability initiatives in the real estate industry, all the while pursuing sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.
At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.
For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.