Hang Lung Announces Official Name of “Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton” at Center 66, Set to Open in Q4 2025

HONG KONG SAR, SHANGHAI & WUXI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) today announced the official name of its new lifestyle hotel at Center 66 – Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton (“Xi Zhe”; 無錫錫喆寓，希爾頓格芮精選酒店). The name’s Chinese meaning is a nod to the hotel’s geographical location and brand philosophy of blending heritage and innovation. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, Xi Zhe is a key component of the second phase of the Center 66 development in Wuxi, and will greatly enhance the complex’s offerings of retail, office, and residential spaces to deliver holistic experiences, reinforcing its positioning as a premier destination for shoppers, business professionals, and visitors alike.

Xi Zhe’s Chinese name elegantly embodies the hotel’s geographical location and its brand philosophy of harmonizing heritage with innovation

Xi Zhe blends Wuxi’s rich cultural heritage with modern design, providing 105 elegantly appointed rooms across a seven-floor tower and the adjacent three-story former residence of Zhang Xiaocheng (張效程), an architectural gem built in 1933, now nearing its centennial. Demonstrating its commitment to heritage preservation, Hang Lung meticulously restored this historic landmark—designated a cultural heritage protection unit at the Wuxi municipal level—ensuring its original charm and significance are preserved. By seamlessly integrating history with contemporary luxury, Xi Zhe offers a distinctive lifestyle experience.

This unique offering is amplified by Center 66’s prime location in Wuxi’s central business district. Phase One, which opened in 2013, features a world-class shopping mall with over 200 retail brands—about half of them are first-in-market—alongside two office towers and the self-operated multifunctional workspace HANGOUT. Phase Two, launching in stages from 2025, will introduce the prestigious Center Residences and the highly anticipated Xi Zhe, further elevating Center 66’s portfolio and driving commercial synergies.

Xi Zhe features 105 elegantly designed rooms across a seven-story tower and the adjacent historic residence of Zhang Xiaocheng, a three-story architectural gem

Mr. Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence of Hang Lung, said, “Xi Zhe embodies our commitment to elevating Center 66’s prominence and enriching the broader community, aligning with Hang Lung’s long-term vision for both the complex and Wuxi’s development. The second phase of this project, long embedded in our strategic plan, is set to be a transformative force for the Liangxi District’s urban renewal. The hotel will be a must-visit destination for travelers seeking the perfect blend of Wuxi’s historical charm and modern vibrancy, enticing cross-city consumers of the Yangtze Delta, and strengthening Hang Lung’s market presence.”

Xi Zhe’s lobby, where elegance meets modern design Curio Collection by Hilton is a global set of individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage, and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors.



Note to Editor – Key Offerings of Center 66, Wuxi: Year of Opening/Scheduled Completion and Gross Floor Area Offerings Phase One Phase Two Retail Mall 2013 Approx. 122,000 sq. m. – Office 2014 (Tower 1) and

2019 (Tower 2)

Approx. 138,000 sq. m.

in total – Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton – Scheduled to open in Q4 2025

7,165 sq. m.

encompassing 105 guestrooms, two restaurants, a lobby lounge, a bespoke event space, an indoor pool and a fitness center Center Residences – Scheduled for completion from 2025 onwards

Two towers comprising

573 units and spanning approx. 100,000 sq. m.

(Remarks: the images are artist's impression for reference only)

