Hankyung.com introduces: CODIT Corp. Secures U.S. Patent for AI-Driven Legislative Intelligence Technology

Newly Patented Technology Improves Policy Research and Compliance Monitoring

CODIT Enhances Legislative Intelligence Offerings with U.S. Patent Recognition

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Hankyung.com:

CODIT Corp., a leading AI-powered legislation and policy monitoring service, has been awarded a U.S. patent for its groundbreaking method and system that provides customized legislative and policy intelligence services. This innovation redefines how global businesses and institutions engage with, analyze, and respond to complex regulatory landscapes.

The patented technology, titled “Method and Computer-Readable Medium for Providing Service Information Including Bill Customized to User” (U.S. Patent No. 12,229,809 B2), elevates legislative intelligence by leveraging AI-driven analytics, advanced search logic, and dynamic keyword mapping. Designed to streamline the monitoring of high-volume legislative environments, this system provides businesses with real-time policy insights, ensuring they stay ahead of regulatory changes with greater accuracy and efficiency.

By integrating natural language processing (NLP) algorithms with logic-based search functions, the system automates policy trend analysis, enhances compliance monitoring, and strengthens risk management capabilities. It intelligently maps higher-order keywords to specific company and industry data, delivering precise, business-relevant legal insights that improve policy interpretation and strategic decision-making.

Unlike traditional keyword-based legal research, CODIT’s system dynamically links company and industry information to relevant bills, regulations, news, reports, and policy updates. This ensures comprehensive, context-aware legal analysis while allowing users to refine searches using advanced logical operators (AND, OR, NOT)—providing businesses with highly targeted results that adapt to shifting regulatory requirements.

“This patent marks a major milestone for CODIT Corp. and reinforces our leadership in legislative intelligence,” said CEO Ji Eun Chung. “As regulatory landscapes become more complex, our AI-powered technology provides multinational corporations and policymakers with the tools they need to track policy shifts, mitigate risks, and proactively engage in legislative discussions.”

Already adopted by global corporations and government institutions, this patent-backed technology is transforming how organizations interact with legislative bodies. With regulatory frameworks evolving across industries, CODIT ensures businesses have unparalleled access to real-time legislative developments, strengthening their ability to make informed, strategic decisions.

For U.S. enterprises and government institutions, CODIT provides tailored, data-driven insights to navigate both domestic and international regulatory landscapes in Korea and Japan. The system delivers real-time updates and in-depth analysis across key industries, including healthcare, ESG, HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment), AI, and Big Tech—empowering organizations to proactively manage regulatory challenges and ensure compliance with evolving policies.

About CODIT

CODIT is an AI-powered legislation and policy monitoring service that provides real-time tracking of legislation, policy, and media developments, with plans to expand into additional markets. The company is recognized for its unique blend of cutting-edge technology, expert policy consultancy, and strategic advocacy support.